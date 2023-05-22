MEDIA, Pa., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freya Systems is proud to announce that the company has been honored with a 2022 Supply Performance Achievement Certificate from Boeing. This achievement recognizes superior performance of suppliers who provide Boeing with parts and services. Less than 2% of the over 12,000 suppliers providing services to Boeing are honored each year, and Freya Systems is proud to be part of this distinguished group.

Supplier performance excellence is fundamental to Boeing’s success. The Supply Chain Performance Achievement is the company’s official program to recognize suppliers who achieve the high performance standards necessary to meet customer expectations and remain competitive in the global economy.

Ben Johnson, CEO of Freya Systems stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Boeing for the Supply Chain Performance Achievement; in 2022 only 241 out of 12,000 suppliers worldwide were recognized. Freya Systems’ employees strive daily to excel in our performance and capabilities. We appreciate the strong partnership that we have with Boeing and look forward to many years providing extraordinary performance.”

Freya Systems provides Software and Data Analytics consultancy specializing in the aviation, utility, and logistics domain. Freya Systems’ expertise includes:

Predictive Maintenance

Readiness & Downtime Optimization

Engineering Workflow Management

Condition Based Maintenance

Supply Posturing & Forecasting

SCADA Analytics

Equipment Monitoring (HUMS, SUMS)

Sensor Analysis

Reliability Analysis

About Freya Systems

Freya Systems enhances its customer’s decision power by turning their data into wisdom. This advanced data analytics and custom software company serves clients in the Defense, Commercial Aviation, and Utility sectors providing them with engineered AI and software solutions to make data-driven decisions on fleet readiness, optimal operations, and seamless data integration. For more information on Freya Systems, visit their website at www.freyasystems.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cindi Sutera, cindis@amscommunications.net or 610-613-2773