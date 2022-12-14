WHITTIER, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), announced today that it has officially changed its name to First Pacific Bank. The name change, first reported on November 14, 2022, applies to all banking offices and specialty business lines and is effective immediately.

Over the last year, the Bank has grown its footprint and client base expanding beyond Los Angeles County to include Orange County, the Inland Empire, and most recently, San Diego County. The newly adopted name demonstrates a continued investment in the Bank’s strong future and more accurately represents its present-day mission, vision, and market position.

“Our previously announced name change reflects the growth and evolution of our brand and better positions us for the future,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. “While the name of the Bank has changed, our commitment to our stakeholders has not. We are excited about the future and look forward to creating long-term value for our shareholders, clients, and the communities we serve,” added Rogge.

In conjunction with the name change, First Pacific Bank released a new logo and website (firstpacbank.com) featuring a more modern look and feel along with upgraded functionality.

While the Bank’s name has changed, the people have not. There is no change of ownership, merger, or acquisition associated with this name change and clients can continue to expect the same high banking standards they have grown accustomed to.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

Jim Burgess

858.461.7302

jburgess@firstpacbank.com