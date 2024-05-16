20in23 Friends With Benefit Charity Events partners with Eventzee

Tree Hill Map Map credit: Andy Pham

TUSTIN, CA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a prominent creator of location-based mobile social games, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Friends with Benefit Charity Events (FWB). Utilizing Eventzee’s scavenger hunt app technology, FWB is hosting an immersive One Tree Hill experience in Wilmington, NC, the iconic filming location of the beloved television series.

“We’re proud to partner alongside Friends With Benefit to bring the magic of One Tree Hill to life for two decades of fans,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “Powered by Eventzee technology, Ravens fans can connect with Wilmington, NC like never before.”

By utilizing Eventzee, FWB offers event attendees the opportunity to explore Wilmington through an interactive map showcasing famous One Tree Hill sites. Grab a bite at Karen’s Cafe, sink a fadeaway shot at the River Court, and more at iconic locations featured in the hit series. Attendees can conveniently access information about each location and participate in fun activities like photo, GPS, and text challenges, fostering connections with fellow fans.

“Our partnership with Eventzee allows us to offer a unique experience to the fan base while supporting our charitable initiatives,” said Rae Agostino, Founder of Friends With Benefit. “Proceeds from our 20in23 Redemption Weekend will go to The Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research and a number of other causes.”

The interactive Eventzee tour coincides with FWB Charity Events’ “20in23 Redemption Weekend” from May 16 through May 19, 2024. The weekend features a number of activities including the Redemption Basketball Game featuring stars of the show, Tree Hill High Prom, and more. Those interested in purchasing tickets to the weekend’s events can visit https://www.othmerch.com/ for more information.

Eventzee’s scavenger hunt app is an easy-to-use platform that includes custom branding options and unlimited challenges within an event. Integrating Eventzee with FWB expands its event reach, particularly in large gatherings, and enhances its functionalities for a more immersive experience.

For inquiries about hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt, please visit our website or contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also reach us via email at [email protected] or by phone at 714-210-3850 x15.

About Friends With Benefit Charity Events, Inc.:

Friends With Benefit Charity Events, Inc. was founded by Rae Agostino. This initiative passionately supports St. Jude’s Hospital and various charities worldwide. Supporters can contribute by purchasing tickets to exclusive events, directly aiding those in need. With FWB, it’s a win-win-win scenario—supporting charities, meeting your favorite stars, and making a meaningful impact—all fueled by a shared commitment to spreading love and assistance across the globe.

For further information on the Friends With Benefit Charity Events and its collaboration with Eventzee, please visit www.fwbcharityevents.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile location-based games catering to both consumers and businesses. Our diverse portfolio includes popular titles such as Munzee, a social platform boasting over 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players. Munzee seamlessly integrates gamification and geolocation, rewarding players for exploring real-world locations. Additionally, we offer WallaBee, an engaging collecting game featuring over 2,400 meticulously crafted digital cards. Our Painted Rocks App provides a novel way to track, share, and discover painted and kindness rocks through an interactive map. Complementing these offerings are numerous social mobile games designed to provide endless hours of family-friendly entertainment. Moreover, Freeze Tag provides the Eventzee platform, a fully customizable gaming solution empowering organizations and businesses to create branded virtual, physical, and hybrid scavenger hunts tailored to their customers and constituents. For more information about Freeze Tag, visit https://www.freezetag.com.

