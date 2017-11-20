Friendship Force urges everyone to give on Giving Tuesday; Your donations help meet human needs, improve quality of life

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Friendship Force International, the pioneer in the citizen homestay experience worldwide, is urging everyone to give what they can on Giving Tuesday Nov. 28 to help worthy nonprofits achieve their mission to improve the quality of life for everyone they touch.

Jeremi Snook, President of Atlanta-based Friendship Force International, has personally pledged a gift of $1,000 to Giving Tuesday and Georgia Gives Day in an effort to motivate leaders at other organizations and businesses also to make personal donations.

“This wonderful effort has raised more than $13.6 million for Georgia nonprofits since it was begun in 2012, and one can only imagine the good those funds have done. You also must wonder about the needs that sadly would have gone unmet if this movement did not exist,” said Snook. “Here is our opportunity to bring about positive change, to make a difference even in a small way, by giving whatever we can.

Donors can select from many categories of nonprofits by clicking here to choose a cause that means the most to you.

To donate to FFI, please visit https://www.gagives.org/c/GGD/a/friendshipforce.

International philanthropy and support for FFI’s mission of peace through friendship is alive and well. In the past two years, Friendship Force International has received 827 donations from 17 countries.

Snook says you don’t even have to wait until Nov. 28 to give because donations can be taken year-round on the Georgia Center for Non-Profits website, https://www.gcn.org/.

Expanding the scope of its annual day of giving, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits has united Georgia Gives Day with the global #GivingTuesday movement. The international effort has joined with more than 80 community campaigns across the United States, and participants in 98 countries. Nov. 28, 2017 will be the sixth annual #GivingTuesday as GAgives on #GivingTuesday.

ABOUT FRIENDSHIP FORCE INTERNATIONAL

With more than 15,000 people involved in Friendship Force International in more than 60 countries worldwide, global non-profit FFI provides opportunities to experience new adventures and cultures from the inside by bringing people together at the personal level. Through the signature program of home hospitality, local hosts welcome international visitors into their culture, sharing with them meals, conversation, and the best sights and experiences of their region.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017, Friendship Force has brought together more than 1 million people in homestay and cultural immersion experiences that have helped to promote global understanding across the barriers that separate people.

To learn more about how Friendship Force International can enrich your life, please visit http://www.friendshipforce.org/.

