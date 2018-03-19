FRO – Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces the filing of its annual report on Form

20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontline.bm

or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of

our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place

Hamilton HM 08

Bermuda

or send an e-mail to [email protected]

March 19, 2018

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/913290/000091329018000003/froltd-201720f.htm

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a1161c6-ffbe-4ff6-8340-66b471e7c4fa