FRO – Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces the filing of its annual report on Form
20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.
The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontline.bm
or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of
our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:
PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place
Hamilton HM 08
Bermuda
or send an e-mail to [email protected]
March 19, 2018
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
Questions should be directed to:
Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/913290/000091329018000003/froltd-201720f.htm
Attachment:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a1161c6-ffbe-4ff6-8340-66b471e7c4fa
