Robotic vacuum cleaners with inbuilt IoT technology provide convenience to customers in the domestic market; nevertheless, it is projected that throughout the projection period, their costs would increase steadily due to the increasing demand for these devices.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Report was estimated to have acquired US$ 19.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 7.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 40 billion.

The market for household robotic vacuum cleaners is primarily driven by technological improvements and the creation of more inventive home vacuum cleaners. The market for household vacuum cleaners appears to be expanding most quickly for robotic vacuum cleaners, which are regarded as the finest cordless vacuums for homes.

Senior folks will find it easier to utilize robotic vacuum cleaners or automatic household cleaning robots since they can be operated remotely. Customers who favored using home cleaning robots during the lockout were those who had autonomous, self-cleaning robotic characteristics (AI technology), as well as sensors that improved their performance.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 19.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 40 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.6% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 215 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Vacuum Bag Type, Price, User Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Electrolux AB, Bissell Inc., Haier Group, iRobot Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Miele & Cie. KG, Techtronic Industries, and Dyson Ltd.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Global e-commerce is expanding quickly, which is boosting demand for residential vacuum cleaners. Large retail companies dominate distribution of household appliances.

E-commerce platforms are in great demand due to a movement in customer purchasing habits toward online retailing.

During the projection period, an increase in spending power and a dependency on high-tech cleaning tools are anticipated to fuel demand for home vacuum cleaners.

The need for technologically advanced household appliances is also driven by large residential areas.

Market Trends for Household Vacuum Cleaners

Partnerships and the market’s expanding innovation and improvements for vacuum cleaners are expected to open up new growth and expansion prospects. Eco-friendly vacuum cleaner development is a top priority for manufacturers. For example, Electrolux AB unveiled a vacuum cleaner manufactured from used electrical components in 2020.=

As part of its aim on creating cutting-edge, environmentally responsible goods, Electrolux AB has partnered with Stena Recycling. The biggest potential for home vacuum cleaner market participants appears to be investing in artificial intelligence, robots, integrated IoT technology, and improvements in vacuum cleaners including UV sterilization, air filter technology, and security cameras by suppliers.

Demand for autonomous home vacuum cleaners has surged as a consequence of the general desire to cut down on cleaning time, especially in families with more than one working person.

Market for Household Vacuum Cleaners: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the household vacuum cleaner market in different countries. These are:

The influence of COVID-19 has increased customer awareness of the need for technologically sophisticated cleaning machines for home hygiene, which has increased demand for household vacuum cleaners throughout Asia Pacific.

To meet the rising demand for home vacuum cleaner appliances, major providers in Asia Pacific are expanding their production capacities.

Throughout the projection period, household vacuum cleaner sales are anticipated to grow quickly due to high product innovation in the Asia Pacific region.

The market for household vacuum cleaners in North America is also expanding due to the increased usage of residential vacuum cleaners with sophisticated features in the area.

Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Players

The market for household vacuum cleaner is fragmented globally, and leading manufacturers occupy the majority of the market share. In the coming years, competition is anticipated to increase due to the rapid advancement of technology. Leading producers of home vacuum cleaners like iRobot and Dyson are concentrating on new product development.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global household vacuum cleaner market:

Electrolux AB

Bissell Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Haier Group

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips, N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Techtronic Industries

Miele & Cie. KG

Riccar (Tacony Corporation)

Rexair LLC (Tacony Corporation)

Sebo Stein & Co. GmbH

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Key developments in the global household vacuum cleaner market are:

The Haier Th27u1-smart robot vacuum cleaner was a brand-new product that the Haier Group unveiled in June 2022. It offers cutting-edge technologies like Google Home Assistant as well as 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. Only cutting-edge technology is used in the company’s sophisticated equipment development to provide it a competitive edge over rivals.

Targeting families with small children and pets, Panasonic Corporation introduced the MC-SB85KH047, a new tangle-free hair wireless stick vacuum cleaner, in Malaysia in March 2022.

Dyson introduced the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, a new device that employs laser technology to detect dirt, in February 2022. The business is always investing in cutting-edge technology to create cutting-edge goods for its clients.

Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation

Product Type Handheld Vacuum Cleaners Canister Vacuum Cleaners Upright Vacuum Cleaners Stick Vacuum Cleaners Robotic Vacuum Cleaners



Vacuum Bag Type With Bag Bagless



Category Corded Cordless



Capacity Up to 0.9 L 1 to 1.4 L 1.5 to 1.9 L 2 L & Above



Price Low Medium High

Distribution Channe l Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Website Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Independent Retailers

l Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



