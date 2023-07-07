Rise in the preference of consumers toward animal cruelty-free products is expected to create lucrative synthetic fur market opportunities in the next few years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global synthetic fur market was valued at US$ 319.8 million in 2022 and the global synthetic fur market is projected to reach US$ 681.3 million in 2031.

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2031. Growth in demand for synthetic fur material in end-use industries, like home décor, toys and stuffed animals, and fashion apparel, are all positively influencing the synthetic fur market forecast.

Vendors are expected to invest significantly in Research and Development activities for introducing new products and designs, as well as maintaining quality and introducing luxury outerwear manufactured using synthetic fur material to cater to premium users as they are also collaborating with different companies to expand their product portfolio and global reach.

Synthetic fur market faces two major challenges in its long-term sustainability, which include consumer and environmental backlash for the use of animal-derived products and internal competition from products that address these challenges, where major vendors in the market are focusing on partnerships with their contemporaries. Consumer purchasing preferences are anticipated to largely influence the dynamics of the market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 319.8 Mn Estimated Value US$ 681.3 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 8.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 130 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Design / Pattern, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Ambassador Textiles Ltd, DealTask, ECOPEL, EZ Fabric Inc, HOUSE OF FLUFF, ICE FABRICS, Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Limited Sirketi, PELTEX FIBRES SARL, Sommers Plastic Products, TEXFACTOR TEXTILES, Tissavel

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global synthetic fur market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 681.3 million until 2031.

Global synthetic fur market is currently valued at US$ 319.8 billion in 2022.

Global synthetic fur market is anticipated to stand at US$ 348 million in 2023.

Market value of the global synthetic fur market management from 2018 to 2022 is 7.1%

North America is said to have a market share of 28.2%

Asia Pacific market region is estimated to have a market share of 16.6%

Global Synthetic Fur Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in synthetic fur market demand in the fashion industry is attributed to its benefits over original fur. Various fashion houses have adopted synthetic fur over original fur, for example, Hugo Bros, a renowned fashion house pledged to quit the use of original fur. Other renowned designers, such as Stella McCartney and Miuccia Prada, have incorporated synthetic fur into their collections.

A variety of synthetic fur clothing, such as jackets, coats, scarves, and blankets, is available. Synthetic fur is available in a wide variety of color options. Various fashion hubs are introducing modern synthetic fur products, such as fashion apparel, thus boosting the global synthetic fur industry.

Synthetic fur is also used for manufacturing countless different products including women’s handbags, travel bags, personal goods, and apparel, among others. Recent comeback of synthetic fur products in popular fashion in urban areas has been a prime factor for a steady rise in demand where synthetic fur product manufacturers have been focusing on providing enhanced shopping experiences and holding marketing campaigns, which is likely to further bolster the growth of the market.

Global Synthetic Fur Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounts for a major global synthetic fur market share and is witnessing a sharp rise in product demand with a market share of 28.2%, followed by Asia Pacific.

Consumers are inclined toward using eco-friendly and animal cruelty-free fur products due to their concern for the environment as this is leading to a rise in preference for eco-friendly and synthetic fur products in North America, which is contributing to market progress in the region.

Softness, durability, and versatility of products and apparel have improved in Asia Pacific owing to enhanced fiber quality, which has generated several synthetic fur applications, which boosts the synthetic fur market size in Asia Pacific with a substantial value share of 16.6%.

Global Synthetic Fur Market: Key Players

Ice Fabrics is implementing several strategies to increase its business. It is offering multi-purpose event and casual wear fabrics to increase its sales and geographical reach. The company focuses on adopting innovative technologies in line with the latest fashion trends, using stylish fabrics that rely on the style and cut and ensures comfort, flexibility, and match.

is implementing several strategies to increase its business. It is offering multi-purpose event and casual wear fabrics to increase its sales and geographical reach. The company focuses on adopting innovative technologies in line with the latest fashion trends, using stylish fabrics that rely on the style and cut and ensures comfort, flexibility, and match. House of Fluff collaborated with a textile developer to create its own plant-based fur. With this new development, the company shared a collection of trademarked BioFurs and cactus leather jackets. The company’s products are highly accessible and mood-enhancing: The BioFur hoodies, peacoats, and zip-ups are ultra-plush and come in a wide range of colors.

Global Synthetic Fur Market: Segmentation

Type Polyester Fur Modacrylic Fur Acrylic Fur Others

Design / Pattern Plain Printed

End-use Fashion Garments Home Decor Toys & Stuffed Animals Upholstery Others (Pet Accessories, Footwear, etc.)

Distribution Channel Direct Indirect

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



