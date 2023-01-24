The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.7 Billion by 2033. Japan Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 549 Million by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights’ newly released Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market industry analysis report, global sales of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2022 will be US$ 4.9 Billion. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2033.

A spike in the senior population, as well as a high prevalence of diabetes, are likely to drive market expansion. By 2040, the global diabetic population is predicted to reach 642 Million, according to the International Diabetes Federation. As a result, by 2040, one out of every 10 persons is anticipated to have diabetes, demonstrating the seriousness of the pandemic. As a result, diabetes treatment and management are projected to be a top priority for healthcare administrations and stakeholders around the world.

Increased diabetes cases are predicted to drive market growth and opportunities for continuous glucose monitoring systems, which will attract and compel several market participants to produce innovative products or product line extensions.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16523

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market. Asia Pacific has a large population characterized by increased diabetic awareness, increasing awareness of the availability of continuous glucose monitoring devices, and expanding consumer healthcare spending. Moreover, throughout the projection period, increased diagnostic lab penetration in the region is likely to boost demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Due to favorable government policies, countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia are drawing FDIs in the healthcare sector, which is projected to drive the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring device market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market is highly competitive, with a handful of companies holding a significant share. The key players in the market include A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, GlySens Incorporated, Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, LifeScan, Medtronic plc, Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nemaura Medical, Inc., Novo Nordisk, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Roche Diagnostics, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., STMicroelectronics, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16523

Some of the recent developments of key players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market are as follows:

In June 2020, Menarini Diagnostics released GlucoMen Day CGM, a unique digital patch that monitors blood glucose and displays findings immediately on a smartphone. It may be worn for fourteen days continuously.

In February 2020, for seamless diabetes management, Abbott and Insulet collaborated to integrate next-generation glucose sensors and automated insulin delivery technology. The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology of Abbott will be combined with Insulet’s OMillionipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery System to create an accurate, user-friendly, and integrated digital health platform. ​

In January 2020, Tandem Diabetes Care announced the launch of the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Control-IQ Technology. Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring is built into the system.

Market Segments Covered in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Industry Analysis

By Component:

Transmitters

Sensors

Receivers

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Home Care

Other End-uses

Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16523

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Billion)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-device-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Size – Newly-released Pediatric Home Healthcare Market analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that global sales of the Pediatric Home Healthcare Market in 2022 were held at US$ 37.9 Billion

Drug Eruptions Treatment Market Growth – he global drug eruptions treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 3.89 Billion in fiscal year 2023, which rose up from US$ 3.66 Billion in fiscal year 2022

Eisenmenger Complex Management Market Demand – The global Eisenmenger complex management market is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2033, trailing at a CAGR of 5.3%

Orthobiologics Market Forecast – The orthobiologics market is anticipated to expand its boundaries at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 6.0 billion in 2023, while it is expected to cross a value of US$ 8.1 billion by 2033.

Coxsackievirus Infections Treatment Market Trends – The global coxsackievirus infections treatment market is currently valued at US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 12.1 Billion by 2033.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com