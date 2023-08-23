Increasing demand for silver-impregnated activated carbon in diverse applications is prompting top silver-impregnated activated carbon market manufacturers to focus on innovations in silver-infused carbon materials

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global silver-impregnated activated carbon market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 34.6 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for silver-impregnated activated carbon is expected to close at US$ 23.1 million.

Increasing demand for antimicrobial materials in healthcare is expected to drive the demand for silver impregnation in activated carbon, as it provides powerful antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, making it suitable for applications where controlling microbial growth is essential.

Increasing awareness about water and air quality, and growing demand for food safety is also creating a significant opportunity for the silver-impregnated activated carbon market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for food safety and the rising disposable income in developing countries are all driving the demand for silver-impregnated activated carbon.

Advancements in medical technology boost silver-impregnated activated carbon market demand as it is utilized in wound dressings to help prevent infection and promote healing, and in the manufacture of contact lenses to help prevent infection and reduce the build-up of bacteria.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85770

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 22.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 34.6 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 220 Pages Market Segmentation By Application, End-use Regions Covered North America ,Europe ,Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa ,Latin America Companies Covered Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, Donau Carbon, CarboTech GmbH, Haycarb and Desicca Chemicals

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the silver-impregnated activated carbon market was valued at US$ 22.0 million

Based on application, the water purification segment dominates the market during the forecast period as it creates a strong antimicrobial barrier that prevents the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms

Based on end-use, the commercial segment accounts for the highest market share

Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies lead to increased water and air pollution, creating a need for effective treatment technologies.

Silver-ion-loaded charcoal can be utilized to coat medical implants, such as artificial joints and stents, to prevent infection. SIAC is employed to remove bacteria and other contaminants from dialysis machines.

The rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure globally, and the demand for clean and safe water in medical facilities and laboratories drive the need for water treatment solutions, driving the market for silver-impregnated activated carbon during the forecast period.

Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant share of the silver-impregnated activated carbon market owing to growing regulatory standards for water quality and air emissions. This drives the adoption of advanced water treatment and air purification technologies, including silver-impregnated activated carbon.

Asia Pacific was a highly attractive region for silver-impregnated activated carbon owing to the increased population and increased demand for water purification. Increasing disposable income in the Asia Pacific is fueling the demand for consumer products, such as air purifiers and personal care products, driving the market for silver-impregnated activated carbon.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85770<ype=S

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the silver-impregnated activated carbon market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global silver-impregnated activated carbon market report:

Kuraray

Jacobi Carbons

Silcarbon Aktivkohle

Donau Carbon

CarboTech GmbH

Haycarb

Desicca Chemicals

Others

Key Developments in the Silver-Impregnated Activated Carbon Market

In March 2020 – Donau Carbon offered a customized carbon filtration solution based on its SMARTSORB GT180. The modified vessel will help Rytec to track the saturation of the bed during the operation and predict the time of the exchange.

offered a customized carbon filtration solution based on its SMARTSORB GT180. The modified vessel will help Rytec to track the saturation of the bed during the operation and predict the time of the exchange. kuraray chemical co., introduced silver-impregnated activated carbon solutions tailored to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, focusing on water quality in medical applications. Exploration of sustainable production methods and materials to align with environmental and regulatory standards.

introduced silver-impregnated activated carbon solutions tailored to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, focusing on water quality in medical applications. Exploration of sustainable production methods and materials to align with environmental and regulatory standards. Jacobi Carbons AB – investing in research and development efforts to improve the performance and durability of silver-impregnated activated carbon for various water and air treatment applications. They are also doing innovations in material science to achieve optimal silver distribution and maximize antimicrobial efficacy.

– investing in research and development efforts to improve the performance and durability of silver-impregnated activated carbon for various water and air treatment applications. They are also doing innovations in material science to achieve optimal silver distribution and maximize antimicrobial efficacy. Calgon Carbon Corporation (A Subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd.) introduced new silver-impregnated activated carbon products with enhanced adsorption and antimicrobial properties. The company also collaborates with water treatment companies to provide comprehensive solutions for water disinfection and contaminant removal.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85770

Silver Impregnated Activated Carbon Market – Key Segmentation

By Application

Water Purification

Air Purification

Food Packaging

Medical Devices

Others

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Polypropylene Market Size [2019-2027] | Industry Share, Growth

Chitosan Market Status ,Growth ,Trends and Outlook – 2031

Manganese Alloys Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2021-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com