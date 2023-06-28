Rise in demand for moisturizing and cleansing foot masks among consumers is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Evolving trends in the beauty industry is propelling demand for skin care products, which, in turn is expected to fuel the foot care mask industry. Social media advertisements and marketing messages by personal care and cosmetics manufacturers are influencing market evolution.

The global foot care mask market was valued at US$ 464.6 Mn and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031.Rise in demand for easy-to-use skincare products is expected to broaden market outlook. Introduction of foot care masks with organic and plant-based ingredients is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for companies in the market in the next few years.

Consumers are showing inclination toward usage of skin care products which also have anti-aging effects. Changing preferences are expected to strengthen opportunities in the foot care mask market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 464.6 Mn Estimated Value US$ 781.9 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 200 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Skin Type, By Pack Size, By Price, By Application, By End-user, By Distribution channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Dr Foot, Soft Touch Foot Peel, BIOAQUA OFFICIAL STORE, Holistique Beauty Products Pvt.Ltd, Natura Siberica, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., TONYMOLY, Barefoot Scientist, Sephora USA. Inc., Ultra Beauty Inc., Other Key Players

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Usage of Foot Masks for Cleansing and Moisturizing Applications : In terms of product type, the moisturizing & cleansing segment is projected to account for major market share in the next few years. Significant utilization of foot care masks for effective and easy removal of dark spots and pigmentation is expected to fuel the moisturizing & cleansing segment.

In terms of product type, the moisturizing & cleansing segment is projected to account for major market share in the next few years. Significant utilization of foot care masks for effective and easy removal of dark spots and pigmentation is expected to fuel the moisturizing & cleansing segment. Rapid adoption of peeling and exfoliating foot masks for comprehensive foot care regimen is expected to create growth opportunities for personal care and cosmetic product manufacturers in the market. Beauty and personal care companies are promoting the benefits of hyperpigmentation sheet foot mask.

Rise in Adoption of Foot Care Masks in Personal Skincare Products: Based on application, the personal segment is anticipated to account for major market share during the forecast period. Rise in popularity of easy-to-use at-home skincare products is anticipated to bolster the personal segment in the near future. Companies are adopting innovative pricing strategies to encourage consumers to purchase such products for personal usage, especially for customers in developing countries.

Key Growth Drivers of Foot Care Mask Market

Rise in awareness about the health benefits of foot care products in personal & skin care regime is a key driver of the foot care mask market. Foot care masks are used to cleanse and hydrate the feet and help maintain healthy feet as their usage removes dry and flaky skin.

Increase in disposable incomes in developing countries is driving the demand for skin care products including foot care masks. Significant demand for easy-to-use natural at-home foot care products is likely to drive the foot care mask market.

Regional Landscape

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth in the next few years. The region is expected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle among middle class populations has led to higher household consumer spending on comprehensive skin care products, including foot masks. Increase in focus on foot care among the population of developing countries and growing proclivity toward South Korean and Japanese beauty trends are expected to fuel market development in Asia Pacific. Surge in usage of foot care masks at home is expected to augment the market in the region in the next few years. Rise in usage of foot revitalizing masks among women consumers is likely to bolster market growth in the region.

Competition Landscape

Presence of several local and regional players has led to high degree of fragmentation of the competition landscape. Leading manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on new product development in order to increase market share. Key players are keen on introducing new products at affordable prices in order to strengthen their positions in the foot care mask market.

Prominent companies operating in the market are

Dr Foot

Soft Touch Foot Peel

Bioaqua Official Store

Natura Siberica

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

TONYMOLY

Barefoot Scientist

Sephora USA Inc.

Ultra Beauty Inc.

Holistique Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

Segmentation

The global foot care mask market is segmented based on

Product Type

Moisturizing & Cleansing

Exfoliating

Softening

Skin Type

Dry

Oily

Sensitive

Combination

Normal

All

Pack Size

Pack of 1

Pack of 2

Pack of 3

Others

Price

Low

Medium

High

Application

Personal

Commercial

End-user

Male

Female

Unisex

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores Other Retail Stores



Region

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

