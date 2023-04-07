In addition to industrial air quality regulations, there is an increasing need to manage industrial air quality across a number of sectors, including cement, metal, food & beverage, and power, which is anticipated to boost market development over the projection period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to TMR estimates, the global micron filters market would be worth $ 72.3 billion in 2022. The same market is predicted to reach US$ 114.1 billion by 2031, rising at a steadily increasing CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031.

Different manufacturing and processing sectors require the product to go through various procedures. Large quantities of trash, fumes, and contaminants, both in dry and liquid form, are produced during the manufacturing of the product and are released into the environment by businesses. These pollutants harm the area into which they are released and pose a risk of damage to the workers in the organization.

As a result, many nations have put forth environmental and regulatory standards for the quantity of garbage discharged and the requirements for its treatment that organizations must adhere to. Micron filters are an effective way to get rid of these pollutants and thus gain immense traction.

Additionally, keeping a clean and safe workplace lowers the risk of accidents and aids in extending the life of machinery and equipment, which ensures smooth operational activities and consistent product quality. This is an additional benefit that industrial filtration systems offer and fuels the growth of the Micron filters Market. Although they use a lot of energy, filtering systems increase an organization’s energy costs and have an impact on its profitability, which hinders the acceptance and expansion of the Micron filters market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Advanced filtration technologies are expected to accelerate revenues in the global market for micron filters.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative market within the global micron filter market.

The global market for Micron Filters: Key Trends

Due to the availability of air filters with improved effectiveness that eliminates minute organisms that may cause severe damage as well as inorganic particles suspended in the atmosphere such as bacteria, mold spores, dust mites, airborne viruses, and pollen, air filtration ruled the market in 2022.

Instead of the smooth fiberglass media found in typical kinds of filters, they use dense, pleated media. By doing this, the filtering surface area and filter life will both be significantly increased.

Global Micron Filters market: Regional Outlook

Over the projection term, Asia Pacific is expected to expand quickly. It is anticipated that accelerating industrialization and rising per capita revenue will push the market. Due to its inexpensive labor and infrastructure, China is predicted to become a major global player in the production of industrial air filtering equipment. Additionally, it is anticipated that several pharmaceutical firms will establish themselves in the area to satisfy domestic import and export demands, contributing to regional development.

In 2022, a sizable portion was accounted for by the North American area. Industrial users in this area employ air filtering technology with high-performance abilities, such as the efficient elimination of sub-micron particulates, to reduce health risks. Manufacturers also concentrate on reducing the pressure drop in air filters, which provides the end-user with substantial energy savings and consequently lowers the total cost of ownership.

Global Micron Filters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global micron filters market are:

3M

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Amazon filters Ltd.

Lenntech BV

Graver technologies LLC

Porvair Filtration group

Others

Some developments by the key players in the global market for micron filters are:

The 3M TM DF series filter element is a tried-and-true replacement for the majority of traditional bag filters. True graded porous media structure makes up the 3M filter, which offers up to 4 times longer service life and a 62% rise in surface area over a normal #2 bag. It consists of two layers, the first of which is “open” to let bigger pollutants pass through while the second is “tighter” to let tiny contaminants pass through. The 3M DF series filter element offers up to 4 times the operational life of traditional felt filter bags, better contaminant reduction effectiveness, improved flow per filter, and decreased losses brought on by frequent filter replacements.

is a tried-and-true replacement for the majority of traditional bag filters. True graded porous media structure makes up the 3M filter, which offers up to 4 times longer service life and a 62% rise in surface area over a normal #2 bag. It consists of two layers, the first of which is “open” to let bigger pollutants pass through while the second is “tighter” to let tiny contaminants pass through. The 3M DF series filter element offers up to 4 times the operational life of traditional felt filter bags, better contaminant reduction effectiveness, improved flow per filter, and decreased losses brought on by frequent filter replacements. In 2023, a novel water purification device created by South Korean scientists can successfully eliminate microplastics from the water in just 10 seconds. The device employs a polymer with good photothermal and outstanding adsorption performance that is reasonably cheap.

Global Micron Filters Market Segmentation

By Type

Membrane filters

Pleated filters

Depth filters

Others

By Application

Water filtration

Air filtration

Chemical filtration

Others

By Material

Polypropylene

Nylon

Ceramic

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

