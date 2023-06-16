The development of innovative solutions, such as lightweight and flexible solar panels, to improve the functionality and aesthetic appeal of solar sunroofs provides market participants with profitable potential

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2022, the global industry was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 75.23% from 2023 to 2035, reaching US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2035.

The market for vehicle solar sunroofs is still in its early stages, but it is likely to increase dramatically in the next years. As governments and consumers place a greater emphasis on sustainability and energy economy, manufacturers are looking into methods to incorporate solar technology into their automobiles. Continuous demand for fuel-efficient automobiles is expected to drive the value of the worldwide automotive solar sunroof market throughout the forecast period.

One of the primary drivers of the automobile solar sunroof market size is the growing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles. Consumers are looking for ways to lower their carbon footprint and make ecologically responsible choices as they become more concerned about climate change and environmental sustainability. Automotive solar sunroofs help to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while enhancing energy efficiency.

Throughout the projected time frame, the monocrystalline solar glass category is expected to account for the biggest worldwide car solar sunroof market share. This is due to the glasses’ greater efficiency and appearance. As a result of its multi-dimensional advantages, the panoramic sunroof segment led the worldwide vehicle solar sunroof market in 2023. Panoramic sunroofs are well-known for creating an open and spacious sense within the vehicle.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.5 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 75.23% Forecast Period 2023-2035 No. of Pages 191 Pages Market Segmentation Glass Type, Fitment, Operation, Sunroof Type, Solar Panel Size, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AGC, Inc., a2-solar Advanced and Automotive Solar Systems GmbH, GKN Driveline, Hanergy, Hyundai Motor Group, Inteva Products LLC, SolarGaps, Sapa Extrusions, Hollandia, Inalfa Roof Systems, Webasto SE, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Lightyear

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

During the projected period, the Indian market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 73%.

During the projected period, the North American market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 60%.

With a market share of 70% in 2023, the panoramic sunroof segment led the global vehicle solar sunroof market.

During the forecast period, the monocrystalline solar glass segment is expected to account for the greatest worldwide automotive solar sunroof market share of 65%.

Automotive Solar Sunroof Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The increased worldwide consciousness and concern about ecological problems, such as climate change, is increasing the demand for sustainable transportation alternatives. Solar sunroofs coincide with consumers’ ecological aspirations, making them an appealing option for environmentally aware buyers.

The Federal Government of the United States offers a tax credit of up to $7,500 for the buying of a new electric or hybrid car, including those with solar sunroofs. Extra incentives, like refunds, reduced registration fees, or utilization of HOV lanes, are offered in some states.

The advancement of new technology for removing fog or frost from windows improves vision in all-weather circumstances by providing improved illumination, hence boosting the passengers’ level of relaxation inside. For example, in 2021, Webasto Group introduced the Roof Sensor Module, which uses camera, radar, and lidar technology to detect obstructions, road users, and danger in all-weather situations.

Automotive Solar Sunroof Market: Regional Analysis

According to market trends for vehicle solar sunroofs, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the world’s top automotive markets in the area. These nations have considerable demand for autos, resulting in large manufacturing volumes. The region’s expanding automotive industry provides a big consumer base as well as manufacturing facilities that can enable the incorporation of solar sunroof technology.

Europe is predicted to have the second-highest share of the market for automobile solar sunroofs. Increasing passenger car sales regardless of stringent emission standards being in place, as well as the existence of producers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, which are leaders in advancements in technology and reputable competitors in the premium vehicle segment, are driving market growth in this region.

This market is expected to grow steadily in North America, with the United States accounting for the lion’s share. Due to the early acceptance of comfort-oriented features and the widespread adoption of sports utility cars, this region has established itself as a consistent contributor to this market.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automotive solar sunroof market report:

AGC, Inc., a2-solar Advanced and Automotive Solar Systems GmbH, Hanergy, Hyundai Motor Group, Inteva Products LLC, Solar-Gaps, Sapa Extrusions, Hollandia, Inalfa Roof Systems, Webasto SE, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., GKN Driveline, and Lightyear.

Lightyear, a Dutch firm, launched the Lightyear Zero electric vehicle in June 2022. It has solar cells on the roof, bonnet, and boot for on-the-go recharging. The roof, bonnet, and tailboard of the Lightyear Zero automobile contain five square meters of bent solar panels that will convert solar energy into electrical power for movement.

Automotive Solar Sunroof Market: Key Segments

Glass Type Monocrystalline Solar Glass Polycrystalline Solar Glass Thin Film Solar Glass

Fitment Fixed Sunroof Sliding Sunroof

Operation Manually Operated Automatic

Sunroof Type Pop-up Sunroof Spoiler Sunroof In-Built Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof T-Top Sunroof Others

Solar Panel Size 1 ft. to 3 ft. 3.1 ft. to 6 ft. 6.1 ft. to 10 ft. More than 10 ft.

Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan SUVs Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Duty Trucks Buses and Coaches

Propulsion IC Engine Diesel Gasoline Electric Battery Electric Plug-in Hybrid Electric Fuel-cell Electric

Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

