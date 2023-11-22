Septuagenarian attests to the resiliency of the human spirit in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After the death of her father, author Kathleen Mello-Navejas found herself navigating the labyrinth of grief, a journey that would ultimately allow her to see her father in a new light. After experiencing such profound understanding, Mello-Navejas emerged transformed and ready to inspire. In her new book “11:11 A Journey from Death to Life,” she reflects on the possibilities of life and the choices that led her to where she is today. While the book is a deeply personal account of her father’s passing, it also serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. By confronting her emotions, Mello-Navejas discovered the key to unlocking her inner strength.

With a steadfast resolve to understand how death impacts life, Mello-Navejas invites readers to reevaluate their own trials and tribulations through a lens of forgiveness and freedom and encourages them to face their fears and seize opportunities. Throughout the book, Mello-Navejas explores the symbolic significance of 11:11, a reoccurring motif with a seemingly divine sense of timing and a supernatural message from her father. Having uncovered the secret to living fearlessly, Mello-Navejas highlights the importance of maintaining the legacy of a life well-lived. “Life is a canvas of infinite possibilities,” Mello-Navejas says. “Live as though you could die tomorrow.”

About the Author:

Kathleen Mello-Navejas is the vice president of business development for a multi-million-dollar health company and the former mayor of Hawaiian Gardens, California. An accomplished businesswoman and manifestation coach, she is the founder of Moving Magic Money Inc. and the author of “Moving Magic Money.” Passionate about empowering women to believe in themselves, live their purpose, and manifest their desires, she leads transformative retreats, hosts workshops and classes, and offers one-on-one life coaching sessions. She is a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

