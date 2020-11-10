From Aspiration to Reality: CURO Webinar Turns Spotlight on Pay Transparency

BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO: CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation and pay equity technology

WHAT: Will host the webinar, “Pay Transparency: The Transition from Aspiration to Reality.”

WHEN: Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. MT / 7:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE: To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-pay-transparency-transition-from-aspiration-to-reality

DETAILS:

B.C. (Before COVID), many organizations saw pay transparency as an aspirational goal. A.C. (or after COVID), there’s been a seismic shift toward creating more openness in the workplace. Under these circumstances, HR and business leaders have had to explain their decisions, accelerating the conversation about pay, and moving transparency from aspiration to reality.

During this webinar, Ruth Thomas of CURO will join Jennifer Peacock from Innovative Consulting Services and Samantha Gee of Verditer Consulting to discuss why it’s important to continue building on this new culture of trust. They will also share insights and practical examples to help attendees achieve pay transparency within their own organizations. Attendees will learn why the employee perception of fair pay has declined over the last decade, why pay transparency is as much about organization value as it is pay, how transparent to be, and more.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make appropriate and fair compensation recommendations. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs and processes.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 250,000 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

