Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / From Aspiration to Reality: CURO Webinar Turns Spotlight on Pay Transparency

From Aspiration to Reality: CURO Webinar Turns Spotlight on Pay Transparency

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:        CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation and pay equity technology

WHAT:       Will host the webinar, “Pay Transparency: The Transition from Aspiration to Reality.”

WHEN:       Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. MT / 7:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE:     To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-pay-transparency-transition-from-aspiration-to-reality  

DETAILS:

B.C. (Before COVID), many organizations saw pay transparency as an aspirational goal. A.C. (or after COVID), there’s been a seismic shift toward creating more openness in the workplace. Under these circumstances, HR and business leaders have had to explain their decisions, accelerating the conversation about pay, and moving transparency from aspiration to reality.

During this webinar, Ruth Thomas of CURO will join Jennifer Peacock from Innovative Consulting Services and Samantha Gee of Verditer Consulting to discuss why it’s important to continue building on this new culture of trust. They will also share insights and practical examples to help attendees achieve pay transparency within their own organizations. Attendees will learn why the employee perception of fair pay has declined over the last decade, why pay transparency is as much about organization value as it is pay, how transparent to be, and more.

To register for this informative webinar, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-pay-transparency-transition-from-aspiration-to-reality  

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make appropriate and fair compensation recommendations. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs and processes.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 250,000 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
+1-732-706-0123, ext. 703
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.