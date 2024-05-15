Don’t be distracted by the shiny object.
Or 13 shiny objects — as in bars of gold bullion.
That’s the goal of the attorneys for Sen. Bob. Menendez, the Democrat from New Jersey. The senator is on trial for the second time in less than a decade on unrelated charges.
U.S. senators don’t go on trial very often. The late Sen. Ted Stevens, the Republican from Alaska, was on trial back in 2008. A jury convicted Stevens. Then Stevens had the case overturned. Stevens died in a pl
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California Angel Mom, GOP lawmaker putting Democrats ‘on defense’ for sanctuary policies: ‘Have them explain’ - May 15, 2024
- GOP lawmaker surprisingly stalls Texas-style law from reaching border state voters - May 15, 2024
- From Capitol Hill to the courtroom: Bob Menendez doesn’t want you to be distracted by shiny objects - May 15, 2024