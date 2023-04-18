Peek Inside This 180-Year-Old Home with a Modern Twist

Living Room IMG installed a large-scale mirror to reflect the abundant natural light of the south-facing living room.

Private Garden The living room leads to a private garden patio.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modern luxury lives in the heart of the West Village at 75 Bedford Street. With furnishings and decor by Interior Marketing Group, this beautifully renovated 19th-century single-family townhome is offered for $12.15M by Shawnalei Tamayose of APT212. Bedford Street is lined with some of the oldest homes in the West Village, but behind the historic brick façade of number 75 lies an ultra-modern interior by architect M.N. Ahari that is bathed in natural light — especially in the towering living room.

“To accentuate the living room’s exceptional 18-foot ceilings and double-high wall of windows, we installed a two-canvas artwork in warm neutral tones that echoes the incredible sunlight from a private garden patio,” explains Cheryl Eisen, founder and President of IMG. “A custom-made IMG Home coffee table in rich walnut anchors this grand entertaining space, and a spacious cream-colored rug contrasts beautifully against the room’s Bardiglio Nuvolato marble floors in hues of grey.”

There is ample space to entertain across this four-bed, four-bath home with three private outdoor areas, a shared garden, an open-concept kitchen, and a basement-level home theater outfitted with sumptuous red walls.

“This is the most modern home on the oldest block of the West Village,” adds listing agent Shawnalei Tamayose. “The property dates to 1836 and is accompanied by a large private garden shared with only two other townhomes, which is unheard of in The Village. This is a rare and special chance to own a piece of New York history.”

Originally rural farmland, Bedford Street was laid out in 1811 and became fashionable among wealthy families of the mid-19th century. Famous former neighbors of 75 Bedford Street include Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, cartoonist William Steig (best known for his picture book “Shrek!”), anthropologist Margaret Mead, and Cary Grant during his time on stage at the nearby Cherry Lane Theater.

Attachments

Living Room

Private Garden

CONTACT: Andrew Nodell Interior Marketing Group 646-830-0064 andrew@imgnyc.com