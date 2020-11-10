‘From Penguins to Paradise: My Life as an Advertising Man’ invites readers to laugh at and learn about the ad industry in equal measure

Breaking News
Paddy Hayes’s first work of fiction is inspired by his experiences in ad agencies around the world

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paddy Hayes marks his publishing debut with the release of “From Penguins to Paradise: My Life as an Advertising Man” (published by AuthorHouse UK), a lighthearted account of a young professional’s journey in the fascinating world of advertising.

 

The book charts the career of a young advertising agency trainee, from his initial struggles as a trainee account executive, to his appointment as managing director (Thailand), and eventually senior vice president (international). Here, the narrator takes readers through his journey, which begins in London, but thereafter, moves to Singapore, then Bangkok, Tokyo, Moscow, Hong Kong and many more cities around the world. His insightful and often hilarious experiences range from the pitfalls of trying to make penguins perform for a TV commercial in London, to the trials of opening some of the first Western agencies in Moscow and China.

 

“The novel gives an insight into a world little known or experienced by most people who only see the end products of the advertising industry,” the author states. “It is different and ‘lifts the veil’ on an important service industry that is largely out of sight.”

 

Written to inform and amuse, “From Penguins to Paradise: My Life as an Advertising Man” aims for readers to develop a greater appreciation of the thought and skill that are put into work by those who are part of the ad industry. Visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/819126-from-penguins-to-paradise-my-life-as-an-advertising-man to purchase a copy of the book.

 

“From Penguins to Paradise: My Life as an Advertising Man”

By Paddy Hayes

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665580687

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665580670

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665580663

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Paddy Hayes retired from advertising 24 years ago, and now lives with his wife in Kent to the east of London. He still gives occasional lectures in international marketing and advertising, but his daughters and four grandchildren take up much of his time. “From Penguins to Paradise: My Life as an Advertising Man” is his first published work.

 

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

