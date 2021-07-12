From Plant Floor to President’s Desk: DENSO Promotes John Klassen to President of Guelph, Ontario, Facility

Leadership move supports DENSO efforts to deliver innovative mobility solutions to customers

John Klassen John Klassen, president of DENSO’s Guelph, Ontario facility.

GUELPH, Ontario, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced that John Klassen has been promoted to president of DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario. The change took effect July 1, 2021.

Klassen has led daily operations onsite as plant director since 2018. He succeeds Andris Staltmanis, who will continue in his primary role as business leader for the DENSO Thermal Systems (TAC) business unit.

“John is natural and visionary leader,” Staltmanis said. “His significant industry experience and in-depth knowledge of our facility’s operations will carry us into the future of thermal mobility products, which are key to advancing vehicle efficiency, safety and comfort.”

Klassen originally joined DENSO’s Guelph facility in 2006 as a manufacturing section leader for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) production. He was promoted to manager in 2012 and became a production director in 2018. Throughout his DENSO career, Klassen has led and aligned the DENSO Canada team toward innovation, launching production-enhancing initiatives such as the Living Process Failure Mode Effects Analysis (PFMEA) quality system.

Klassen will use his 20 years of automotive manufacturing and leadership experience to guide the facility through industry shifts, work closely with employees and facility leaders to serve DENSO’s customers, and contribute to DENSO’s ongoing efforts to create safe, green and connected mobility solutions that bring peace of mind to all.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this role,” Klassen said. “I’m also eager to collaborate with our teams in Canada and around the world to add to DENSO’s already-rich manufacturing pedigree while being a great place to work. We will remain focused on quality, safety and delivery as we provide new value to our customers and society.”

If you are interested in working at an advanced manufacturer dedicated to supporting its employees and growing their careers, please visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO Manufacturing Canada (DMCN) is located in Guelph, Ontario. Starting as a sales office in 1972, DMCN was officially founded in 1998 and began manufacturing in 1999. Today, the thermal manufacturing facility employs nearly 600 people who produce HVAC units, condensers, radiators, engine fans and engine cooling modules for DENSO’s North American customers.

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

Contact: Andrew Rickerman

DENSO International America, Inc.

(734) 560-8752

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3e46880-4fb7-46a2-b9a9-c479859bdbf4