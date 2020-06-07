From small towns to cities, U.S. sees biggest rallies yet for racial justice

Demonstrations were planned across the United States on Sunday to demand racial justice after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, with weekend rallies spreading to smaller communities including an east Texas town once a haven for the Ku Klux Klan.
