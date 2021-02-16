Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FROM SUPPLIER OF STAFFING SERVICES IN A SMALL TOWN, TO NATIONWIDE PROVIDER OF TOTAL WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS, HAMILTON-RYKER CELEBRATES 50 YEARS!

FROM SUPPLIER OF STAFFING SERVICES IN A SMALL TOWN, TO NATIONWIDE PROVIDER OF TOTAL WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS, HAMILTON-RYKER CELEBRATES 50 YEARS!

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Martin, TN, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday February 17th, Hamilton-Ryker begins celebrating 50 years of success. What started as a small professional recruiting office managed by two friends in 1971, has become a multimillion-dollar provider of workforce solutions including staffing, training, apprenticeships, contingent workforce management services, and even federal government IT contract support. The company was first named West Tennessee Personnel and occupied a small office space in Martin, TN. Over the past 50 years, the company has grown to over 25 locations across the Southeast region of the country. While they are still headquartered in Martin, TN Hamilton-Ryker now employs thousands of workers across the United States—from industrial facilities in West Tennessee, to data rooms in Washington, DC and oil and gas fields in Texas. “I personally want to thank our employees, staffing associates, customers, vendors, and partners of Hamilton-Ryker for helping us make it to 50 years,” said President and CEO Kelly McCreight. “It is because of those relationships, our founders, and our tenured employees that have been with us 10, 20, and even 30 plus years, that we have made it this far.” As a give back to the community, Hamilton-Ryker’s Workforce Development Division, TalentGro will be sponsoring “50 for 50” Earn & Learn Scholarships for new Hamilton-Ryker Associates. The scholarships are intended to provide career pathways for high school students who are 18 or older or who have recently graduated from high school; and an opportunity for others who are changing their careers and are eager to get into the Manufacturing industry. Those interested in these scholarships are encouraged to contact the Hamilton-Ryker office within their community. Hamilton-Ryker’s diversification of its workforce management capabilities has become the main driver for the company’s future vision and direction. McCreight wants to continue growing the company’s service offerings by adding anticipated, and even unknown, workforce solutions to its suite of services. However, the company’s small-town approach and adherence to its core values will always remain its driving force. About Hamilton-Ryker Hamilton-Ryker is a multi-state total workforce solutions leader with expertise in recruiting, developing, and placing skilled workers. For more information, visit www.hamilton-ryker.com

CONTACT: Eddie Martinez
Hamilton-Ryker
6152912026
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.