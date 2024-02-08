The government of the most powerful country on earth is no longer functioning.
Every attempt to do just about anything goes down in flames.
This happens periodically in a capital built on a divided government established by the founders. But when you meld that with the hyper-partisan atmosphere that is now embedded in our culture – set against a momentous presidential election – things seem more dysfunctional than ever.
BIDEN KNEW THE BORDER BILL WAS ON LIFE SUPPO
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- From the border to impeachment to the courts, gridlock reigns in Washington - February 8, 2024
- Biden claims he spoke with German chancellor who died in 2017 at first G7 meeting in latest gaffe - February 8, 2024
- Haley hauls in $1.7 million in fundraising during swing through Super Tuesday state - February 8, 2024