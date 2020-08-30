From the Kitchen Table To The 2020 Inc. 5000 List — How Genesis Digital Grew Their Revenue

SAN DIEGO,, Aug. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Genesis Digital is No. 1854 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This achievement adds them to a list that many elite organizations have joined over the years, such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com.

Genesis Digital began at the founder’s kitchen table as a way to solve common marketing headaches, and quickly became a self-funded company with a connected and passionate — yet completely remote — workforce. In a matter of years, they brought an impressive three Saas products to market.

They were also a pioneering company for fully remote teams well before this was a more common practice. Today, they have over 100 employees worldwide that work to deliver software that has helped tens of thousands of their customers’ businesses grow.

Speaking on their rapid growth, Sarah Jenkins, CEO of Genesis Digital said, “I’m so proud that we doubled the company’s revenue and size in only two years while being a self-funded company and fully remote team. We’ve worked very hard developing, maintaining, and growing three Saas platforms that uniquely meet marketer’s needs. Our customers inspire us to keep pushing forward as their success drives our success.”

Genesis Digital caters to digital businesses, ranging from a single solopreneur to established companies with many employees. Their products, WebinarJam, EverWebinar, and Kartra help market, launch, and run online businesses in their entirety. Their webinar platforms are particularly in demand right now as the world shifts to a more remote environment. Businesses, educators, sales teams, local governments, and nonprofits find WebinarJam to be the ideal solution as it is both incredibly secure, yet interactive. As an added bonus, it requires no downloads or apps, unlike competitors.

Led by Sarah Jenkins as CEO, AJ Roberts as Chief Revenue Officer, and Hector Yague as Chief Technology Officer, Genesis Digital’s journey from a small kitchen table to today’s success earning a spot on Inc. 5000 has really always been about one thing — solving problems that they understand personally, as fellow marketers and creating powerful products that they truly believe in.

For more information on Genesis Digital visit https://www.genesisdigital.co/news/2020-inc-5000/ and to learn more about their three software platforms visit:

https://www.WebinarJam.com

https://www.EverWebinar.com

https://www.Kartra.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (614) 312-3282

