NEW YORK, March 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watch experts at Watchfinder & Co ., the pre-owned watch specialist, predict a bold shift in watches for 2024 and beyond. Their Beyond Timekeeping trend forecast report highlights individuality and a return to vintage styles.

The nine trends forecasted by Watchfinder reflect a growing desire for self-expression, with pop culture playing a role – celebrities like Taylor Swift, Timothee Chalamet and Jacob Elordi influencing watch choices in a big way. Expect vibrant colors, crossovers with fashion accessories like bracelet and necklace watches, transparent faces, the nostalgia of the 80s with yellow gold making a big comeback and more genderless styles coming to the fore.

Watchfinder’s nine top trends are:

Horological Haute Couture: Wearing watches as jewelry as showcased by Taylor Swift’s Concord watch choker necklace she wore to the Grammys. Transparent Timekeeping: Showcasing the inner workings of watches with transparent watch faces is a standout trend, such as Ben Affleck’s Louis Moinet Memoris Monopusher Chronograph and Maluma’s colorful Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon that both wore on the red carpet. Low Key Luxe: Small and discreet watches are on the rise with plenty of male celebrities opting for the Cartier Tank Louis including Jacob Elordi, Childish Gambino and Lenny Kravitz. Beyond Binary: Genderless watches are becoming more prevalent as shown by Timothée Chalamet’s show stopping Cartier Crash he wore alongside Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes. Rainbow Renaissance: Moving beyond the monochromatic to exotic colors which we saw take over the red carpet for the Barbie premieres with Ryan Gosling opting for a candy pink faced Tag Heuer Carrera. Material Odyssey: Brands are forgoing stainless steel in newer styles for more creative materials such as Travis Scott’s most recent collaboration with Audemars Piguet which uses ceramic as the case material. The 50 Year Rule: History contributes to trends through a natural cycle dubbed ‘the Fifty Year Rule’, where tastes gravitate towards those first seen fifty years prior. In 2024, we are starting to see a move from the 1970s to the nostalgic 1980s styles garnering more hype. Golden Revival: Yellow gold is making a comeback in a big way seen worn by a slew of celebrities including Hailey Beiber’s very own Audemars Piguet Royal Oak in yellow gold. Bang For Your Buck: Young watch enthusiasts are prioritizing value and affordability. This shift reflects a smarter approach, where $5k to $7k brands like Tag Heuer and Omega are favored for their stability and resale potential.

Edouard Caumon, US Country Manager at Watchfinder & Co. said: “We are seeing now more than ever the importance culture and celebrity is having on the traditional watch industry. This is giving rise to a younger generation of watch buyers who are interested in watches as an accessory to showcase their personality and individuality. Wearing a timepiece has long been known to showcase status, style and elegance but now the lines are becoming blurred, giving rise to a dynamic era where timekeeping is becoming a form of self-expression and to make a statement. This means we are seeing more innovation and creativity when it comes to watchmaking.”

To view Watchfinder’s Top Watch Trends for 2024, view the full forecast HERE and visit www.watchfinder.com for more.

