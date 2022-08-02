From Travel Blog To Pictorial Book: New Memoir A LAP AROUND AMERICA Relates One Man’s Thrilling 11,000 Mile Motor Home Journey Around The US

Palmetto Publishing’s new release explores a new side of America through the eyes of an RVing enthusiast

Charleston, SC, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taking a cue from Walt Whitman’s “Song of the Open Road,” there is something joyful about hitting the road in search of adventure and one’s self. For Frank Cloutier, vacationing on the road has been a lifelong passion, and his knowledge and expertise on the subject have been honed over the last fifty years. Throughout his extensive travels from coast to coast, Cloutier has grown to appreciate the vastness and wonder of America’s natural beauty from the comfort and ease of a motor home, and he believes there is no better way to experience all the country has to offer.

A veteran RVer, Cloutier has come a long way since his first trip traversing around Alaska in a pop-up trailer in 1964. Fast forward to 2008, when he spent five months traveling around the country in a 40-foot motor home. In his new book A Lap Around America Cloutier offers readers a look at the journal he kept along the 2008 trip. Featuring 200 striking images from his route, the book is the perfect guide for anyone looking to travel by motor home, and Cloutier’s insights and escapades open the door of opportunity for those looking to escape the humdrum of daily life.

With the RV community rapidly expanding to younger generations, especially after the pandemic, Cloutier ignites a desire for exploration and sparks imagination for everyone, even providing an outlet for those who are unable to travel. Whether planning a trip to a national park or only dreaming of the open road, readers are treated to a sunny, entertaining account of the pleasures and rewards of exploring America in an RV.

About the Author:

Frank Cloutier is the author of Frankly Speaking. He has been traveling around the United States in motor homes since the early 1960’s, logging over 350,000 miles. He is a graduate of West Point, the University of Alaska, and the University of Oklahoma. He currently lives in Charleston, SC.

