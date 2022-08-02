Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / From Travel Blog To Pictorial Book: New Memoir A LAP AROUND AMERICA Relates One Man’s Thrilling 11,000 Mile Motor Home Journey Around The US

From Travel Blog To Pictorial Book: New Memoir A LAP AROUND AMERICA Relates One Man’s Thrilling 11,000 Mile Motor Home Journey Around The US

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Palmetto Publishing’s new release explores a new side of America through the eyes of an RVing enthusiast

A Lap Around America

Book Cover
Book Cover

Charleston, SC, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taking a cue from Walt Whitman’s “Song of the Open Road,” there is something joyful about hitting the road in search of adventure and one’s self. For Frank Cloutier, vacationing on the road has been a lifelong passion, and his knowledge and expertise on the subject have been honed over the last fifty years. Throughout his extensive travels from coast to coast, Cloutier has grown to appreciate the vastness and wonder of America’s natural beauty from the comfort and ease of a motor home, and he believes there is no better way to experience all the country has to offer. 

A veteran RVer, Cloutier has come a long way since his first trip traversing around Alaska in a pop-up trailer in 1964. Fast forward to 2008, when he spent five months traveling around the country in a 40-foot motor home. In his new book A Lap Around America Cloutier offers readers a look at the journal he kept along the 2008 trip. Featuring 200 striking images from his route, the book is the perfect guide for anyone looking to travel by motor home, and Cloutier’s insights and escapades open the door of opportunity for those looking to escape the humdrum of daily life. 

With the RV community rapidly expanding to younger generations, especially after the pandemic, Cloutier ignites a desire for exploration and sparks imagination for everyone, even providing an outlet for those who are unable to travel. Whether planning a trip to a national park or only dreaming of the open road, readers are treated to a sunny, entertaining account of the pleasures and rewards of exploring America in an RV. 

A Lap Around America is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Frank Cloutier is the author of Frankly Speaking. He has been traveling around the United States in motor homes since the early 1960’s, logging over 350,000 miles. He is a graduate of West Point, the University of Alaska, and the University of Oklahoma. He currently lives in Charleston, SC. 

Attachment

  • A Lap Around America 
CONTACT: Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.