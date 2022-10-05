Breaking News
From Victim To Victor: New Memoir CHARLIE TREE Depicts Inspiring Personal Transformation After Childhood Trauma and Self-Destruction in Early Adulthood

From Victim To Victor: New Memoir CHARLIE TREE Depicts Inspiring Personal Transformation After Childhood Trauma and Self-Destruction in Early Adulthood

Author and thriver illustrates how nature can be an ally in times of despair in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Gianna Recio is a thriver, and she credits her faith in God with giving her the strength to weather life’s many storms. From a young age, she found nature to be a confidant and ally, and ultimately it became a spiritual touchstone. Born a boy, Recio was physically and sexually abused from the age of 11 to 13, and the trauma had a profound effect on her early adult life. In her new memoir “Charlie Tree,” she shares the emotional story of how she relied on the companionship of an Italian cypress tree to survive the trauma of prolonged abuse as well as withstand a pattern of self-destructive behavior in young adulthood. 

In “Charlie Tree,” a young boy discovers nature is an anchor and finds himself conversing with an Italian cypress tree he names Charlie. After an earth-shattering experience, he seeks solace from Charlie, a ritual that will continue through his troubled adulthood. At the age of 38, he finds himself once again sitting next to his beloved companion, but, on this occasion, he receives a message that transforms his identity and future. Through her connection to nature and the divine, Recio stopped seeing herself as a victim, and it changed her life, allowing her to transition into the person she was meant to be. And her unique perspective and insight offers hope to those who are facing their own personal trials, allowing them to see that they, too, have a choice on whether to remain a victim or emerge victorious. 

Charlie Tree is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. 

About the Author:

Gianna Recio is a nurse and the director of health at a charter school district in San Antonio, Texas. A practicing master certified health and wellness coach, she is a thriver. She lives in San Antonio and is engaged to be married. 

