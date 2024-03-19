Bloem Railscapes Vertical Gardening Clip Bloem, a leading innovator in the garden industry, and Plant Traps, the creator of the viral sensation Railscapes, join forces to bring the in-demand vertical gardening clip to a wider audience. The Railscapes clip is available for wholesale per-order throughout North America through Bloem’s website at www.bloemliving.com beginning March 19, 2024.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bloem, a leading innovator in the garden industry, and Plant Traps, the creator of the viral sensation Railscapes, join forces to bring the in-demand vertical gardening clip to a wider audience. This exciting alliance brings together Bloem’s extensive distribution network with Plant Traps’ ingenious design, making RailScapes readily available to garden centers and retailers nationwide. Available in two sizes to accommodate metal, wood, and vinyl posts, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Railscapes clip is available for wholesale per-order throughout North America through Bloem’s website at www.bloemliving.com beginning March 19, 2024.

Bloem and Plant Traps: A Partnership Rooted in Innovation

The partnership between Bloem and Plant Traps is a natural fit, driven by a shared passion for creative and practical gardening solutions. Deborah Holtschlag, founder of Plant Traps, found inspiration in Bloem’s founder Ryan Mast’s journey, leading her to initiate contact and spark a conversation. Bloem is particularly enthusiastic about collaborating with Deborah, who has cultivated an impressive social media following, garnering millions of views and shares among her engaged audience.

“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with an innovator like Deborah and bring her brainchild to a broader audience”, said Ryan Mast, Founder of Bloem. “Deborah has created a huge social media presence with engaged followers. People rightfully believe in her and the product, and we love to partner with passionate people.”

When asked what inspired her invention, Holtschlag said, “My avid gardener of a husband put one too many plants on our small porch. I wanted more room for living and that multi-layered euro balcony look, but I wanted it to be tool-free and easy enough for my mom to do.”

The Railscapes Clip: Bringing Vertical Gardens to Life

With its minimalist design, the RailScapes clip offers a versatile solution for creating stunning vertical gardens. This floating clip provides an effortless, tool-free installation on various railings, including metal, wood, and vinyl, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Install in seconds by simply hooking and flexing the anchors between two spindles. The anti-slip/anti-scratch bumpers hold the plant in position without leaving a mark.

Benefits for Gardeners and Retailers Alike

This licensing partnership brings exciting benefits to both gardeners and retailers. Gardeners across the United States and Canada will now have wider access to the sought-after clips. Retailers will benefit from the opportunity to offer their customers this innovative and trending product, catering to the growing demand for space-saving and stylish gardening solutions.

Availability

The Railscapes clip is available for wholesale per-order throughout North America through Bloem’s website at www.bloemliving.com beginning March 19, 2024. Wholesale shipments are expected to begin in July of 2024. Consumers can purchase the Railscapes product today at www.planttraps.com and various online retailers.

About Bloem

Bloem is a leading innovator in the garden industry, dedicated to creating high-quality and stylish gardening solutions for every lifestyle. With a passion for inspiring creativity and fostering a love for plants, Bloem offers a diverse range of products to help people bring their gardening visions to life.

About Plant Traps

Plant Traps is the brainchild of Deborah Holtschlag, a passionate container gardener and entrepreneur. Driven by the desire to make gardening accessible and enjoyable for all, Plant Traps offers innovative products like the Railscapes clip, empowering individuals to cultivate their green thumbs, regardless of space limitations.

