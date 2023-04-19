Achieving the highest user satisfaction G2 scores of any company in the category, Frontegg’s customer identity solution for modern SaaS applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontegg, the premier customer identity platform, today announced that it has been ranked as the No. 1 Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) software provider in G2’s 2023 Spring Report. This achievement follows G2’s recognition of Frontegg as a top security product earlier this year , alongside Okta, Microsoft Azure Active Directory, GitLab, and IBM Security Verify. In dozens of validated customer rankings, Frontegg attained an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. With the G2 Spring 2023 reports out, Frontegg also continues its positive momentum from the 2022 G2 winter reports, collecting 36 awards and recognitions this time around. G2’s report is based on verified user reviews and market presence data, with 80 million annual visitors, including employees from Fortune 500 companies.

The awards and customer praise validate Frontegg’s philosophy of building an easy-to-use platform that deploys quickly and offers the widest selection of features across user management, authentication, and revenue management. This enables Frontegg to serve the needs of all SaaS applications and grow with their business, from fast growing B2B startups that want to implement rich authentication, log-in, and user management features, to the largest global providers running multiple applications that require multi-tenant architectures and integration with revenue management, security, SSO, and many other enterprise systems.

“This award means so much to Frontegg. I give full credit to our amazing product and development teams, and to our customers whose guidance informs every product decision,” says Sagi Rodin, Frontegg CEO and co-founder. “We designed Frontegg to be the easiest to deploy, the simplest to operate, and the most versatile and scalable solution for every stage of a company’s growth and to meet a wide array of user and identity management needs at any scale, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 multi-app platforms. The reviews and recognition show we are on the right track.”

Frontegg outperformed its competitors in multiple categories:

Easiest to Use CIAM Software: Frontegg scored 95% for ease of setup (industry average: 78%), 98% for quality of support, and 95% for ease of admin (industry average: 81%). High Performer and Enterprise Ready Solution: Recognized in Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Low-Code Development Platforms, Identity and Access Management, and Rapid Application Development categories. Highest User Adoption in Multiple Categories: Acknowledged in Implementation Indexes for MFA, CIAM, and SSO, and received the Spring 2023 Highest User Adoption badge.

Frontegg’s overall G2 Satisfaction Score is 94, and its Usability Score is 9, surpassing all rival CIAM solutions.

Customers praised Frontegg’s ease of deployment, full range of features, customer self-service capabilities, and helpful customer support. Examples of customer reviews include:

“Audit logs, MFA, SSO and ready-made log-in and sign-up screens are ready to go in seconds. Frontegg’s solution saved us a lot of engineering time and energy. Additionally, the developer success team is very responsive.”

“Their customer support is fantastic….There are numerous components to user management we don’t need to build ourselves because Frontegg took care of it for us…They are continually upgrading, so we don’t have to worry about staying on top of the latest implementation details.”

“We needed a solution for all authentication and user management capabilities in our system. Frontegg saved us so many developer hours, and we now have capabilities that we would have never thought of.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review) on G2’s Frontegg review page . To get started with Frontegg, please visit: https://frontegg.com/ .

About Frontegg

Frontegg enables modern SaaS applications to securely manage customer identity at scale via its advanced, self-served User Management platform. Built on the idea that brands should focus on building their core value, Frontegg offers a variety of tools that seamlessly integrate into any SaaS product, helping development teams to work faster and more efficiently towards their goal. Founded in 2019 by Sagi Rodin (CEO) and Aviad Mizrachi (CTO), Frontegg has since raised $70M from top-tier global VCs and serves as the user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies around the globe, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.