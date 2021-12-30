Frontier Airlines Recounts Remarkable 2021 Growth Story

– 14 Efficient Airbus Aircraft Joined the Fleet –

– 670+ Flight Attendants and 170+ Pilots Hired –

– 132 Routes, 21 Destinations and 9 New Countries Added –

– New Order for 91 Airbus A321neo Aircraft, Tripling Frontier’s Size by 2029 –

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is reflecting on 2021 as an extraordinary year of growth for the 27-year-old Denver-based airline, which completed an initial public offering and became publicly traded on April 1.

Throughout 2021, Frontier added another 14 A320 family aircraft to its ultra-fuel-efficient all- Airbus fleet, furthering the company’s commitment to more sustainable flying. Frontier also expanded its ‘Low Fares Done Right’ route map by 132 routes, 21 destinations and nine countries.

“The Frontier team showed outstanding resilience and determination this year to accomplish unprecedented results,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “From becoming a publicly-traded company in April, to adding more than 130 routes and nearly ten international destinations to Frontier’s route network, and ordering 91 new Airbus A321neo aircraft, we’ve demonstrated the incredible growth our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ business model is capable of. As we look forward to 2022, we’re excited to continue this momentum with new, greener, aircraft joining our fleet, and many more exciting new route opportunities for our customers.”

Frontier strengthened its position as America’s Greenest Airline in 2021 through the announcement of multiple strategic agreements, including a deal with manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for ultra-efficient GTF engines to power 134 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, the launch of 30% lighter Recaro seats onboard new aircraft, and a 91-aicraft order of Airbus’ A321neo, featuring advanced fuel-saving technology and industry-leading operating economics. These new partnerships, and the order for additional aircraft to satisfy Frontier’s growing network needs, put the airline on the path to triple in size by 2029.

To meet the demand of its widening network, the airline welcomed more than 670 flight new attendants and 170 pilots to the Frontier team in 2021 and continues to hire for additional crew member positions. Moreover, Frontier added bases in Tampa and Atlanta this year, extending the company’s local economic benefit with new jobs and more attractive base options for team members.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With more than 230 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

