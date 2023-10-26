America’s Greenest Airline* Showcases Staunch Commitment to Environmental Sustainability, Social Capital and Governance

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The in-depth review highlights Frontier’s robust commitment to responsible environmental stewardship, team member diversity and well-being, community engagement and governance. The report can be viewed at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

“We strive to be the most environmentally sustainable airline in North America, which has led us to our current position as ‘America’s Greenest Airline,’” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “Furthermore, at Frontier we believe ‘The Sky is for Everyone,’ a philosophy that extends to both our customers and our team members. Throughout this inaugural report, we aim to capture many of the initiatives that demonstrate our commitment to the pillars of ESG.”

Environmental Sustainability Highlights:

Fuel-conservation initiatives that saved an estimated 135 million gallons of fuel in 2022. Among those: Operating the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet in North America Achieving an industry leading 102 available seat miles per gallon Employing the latest engine technology within Airbus A320neo family aircraft Installing 30 percent lighter Recaro seats

Commitment to purchase millions of gallons of sustainable aviation fuel “SAF”

Transitioning from plastic to biodegradable inflight products

Showcasing endangered and threatened species on aircraft liveries

The publication also details Frontier’s efforts to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for employees while democratizing air travel for customers.

Social Capital Highlights:

Unbundled air travel with à la carte pricing providing consumers greater access to affordable flights

Partnering with aviation industry employee advocacy groups

Establishment of business resource groups supporting Team Frontier diversity

Fostering career growth through a management trainee program (80% female participation)

Creation of a pilot cadet program to welcome America’s next generation of pilots

Supporting crew members’ choice to participate in unions and collective bargaining

“Every one of the 20,000 members of Team Frontier — which includes Frontier employees and vendors — are essential to delivering Low Fares Done Right,” said Biffle. “We foster a culture of continuous improvement, engagement, and inclusion to empower team members to best serve our customers with safe and reliable service and innovation, and invest extensively in training and development to support and advance our team members to their fullest potential.”

The publication also outlines the company’s commitment to community engagement through volunteerism, in-kind donations, and fundraising. A governance and risk management section details board oversight and diversity, and the company’s comprehensive ethics and compliance programs.

With an unwavering commitment to our ESG objectives, Frontier will continue to focus on each of these critical areas and to regularly report on our progress.

* Measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed over the twelve months ended December 31, 2022; other airline average calculated as weighted average of the nine major U.S. airlines.

