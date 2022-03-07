Frontier Airlines to Participate in 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

DENVER, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Barry Biffle, President and CEO, and Jimmy Dempsey, EVP and CFO, will participate in a fireside discussion at the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:35am EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the investor relations page of Frontier’s website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 ASMs per fuel gallon consumed compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. With over 230 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

