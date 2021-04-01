Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Frontier Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Frontier Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

DENVER, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (“Frontier”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The offering consists of 15 million shares of common stock offered by Frontier and 15 million shares of common stock to be sold by certain of Frontier’s existing stockholders. A selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 4.5 million shares of common stock from such selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Frontier will receive net proceeds of approximately $266 million after deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Frontier will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol “ULCC.” The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI acted as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen and Raymond James acted as additional bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected]; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on March 31, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft.

CONTACT: Contacts
Jennifer F. de la Cruz
Director, Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 720.374.4207

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.