OKLAHOMA CITY, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Frontier Communications. On April 14, 2024, Frontier Communications detected suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Frontier Communications determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer systems and thereby gained access to its data files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 751,895 individuals. A ransomware gang, RansomHub, has taken credit for the data breach and claims to have stolen 5GB of data. According to postings from RansomHub, the group claims to have stolen the following sensitive information:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Phone numbers

Email addresses

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information is likely in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft. If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://murphylegalfirm.com/cases/frontier-communications-data-breach/ to learn more. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the data breach.

To join a class action lawsuit, visit: https://murphylegalfirm.com/cases/frontier-communications-data-breach/

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

[email protected]