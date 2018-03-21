Frontier Development & Hospitality Group Appoints Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage its Most Recent Acquisition – The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI

FAIRFAX, Va., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Development & Hospitality Group has selected Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC to manage its latest hotel acquisition, The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI. The upscale, full-service hotel includes 260 guestrooms and suites, as well as more than 10,000 square-feet of meeting and function space. Crestline now manages sixteen hotels serving the greater Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area.

Evens Charles, Founder & Managing Principal of Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, said “We are excited to work with Crestline because of its excellent reputation for delivering outstanding performance and superior guest service. In addition, Crestline’s philosophy of close collaboration with ownership aligns with our corporate culture.”

James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC said, “The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport is a significant addition to our growing portfolio of hotels in the Baltimore/Washington area. This beautiful property enables us to offer excellent service and amenities adjacent to one of the nation’s major airports. The hotel’s conference space, business amenities, and proximity to the airport make it an excellent choice for business and leisure travelers.”



About The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI

Each of The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI’s guestrooms and suites feature spa-like appointments of the Heavenly® Bath and the sumptuous Heavenly® Bed with its pillow-top mattress, fluffy pillows, and a chic white comforter. Because of the hotel’s proximity to the airport, all guestrooms feature special soundproof glass assuring a quiet and relaxing stay. For guests desiring additional service, the hotel features the Executive Club Level where guests have access to the Executive Level Lounge, with complimentary breakfast and hors d’oeuvres Monday to Friday.

For meetings and events, The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI’s flexible meeting space includes the elegant 7,300 square-foot Crossland Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 700 people for a reception. There is also an Executive Boardroom with a high-definition flat-screen television for presentations and video-conferencing, automated light and privacy shade controls, and an IP telephone. Well-appointed pre-function space, and an outdoor function area with a Zen garden, complement the meeting and event space offerings. Professional staff are available to assist with all meeting and event planning, including onsite catering.

For dining, guests may enjoy The Westin’s signature Luminous Restaurant & Lounge which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Room service is also available. Additional hotel amenities include a business center, the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio (which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cardiovascular machines and free weights), and a large glass-enclosed lap pool.

The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI is located at 1110 Old Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. It is a short driving distance from the Baltimore Convention Center, local corporations, and government offices, including the National Security Administration and Northrop Grumman, and is two miles from BWI Airport. The hotel has complimentary shuttle service to the airport, free guest parking, and long-term parking is available for a fee. The hotel is a non-smoking property. For more information and reservations visit www.westin.com/BWI or call 443.577.2300.

About Us:

About Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC is a hotel development and acquisition firm with investments in urban, primary and secondary US markets. Frontier’s invested portfolio consists of residential, multi-family and hotels. The company has capitalized and invested in over $180MM worth of lodging assets over the last three years. Frontier has repositioned most of its invested assets in the way of up-branding, significant capital expenditures and development. It has partnered with leading global hospitality companies such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group. Frontier is a committed partner to its investors and to the communities in which it invests. More information can be found at www.frontier-development.com.

Download Image Here: http://bit.ly/2FTripP

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 116 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

