Breaking News
Home / Top News / Frontier Development & Hospitality Group Appoints Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage its Most Recent Acquisition – The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group Appoints Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage its Most Recent Acquisition – The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 18 mins ago

FAIRFAX, Va., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Development & Hospitality Group has selected Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC to manage its latest hotel acquisition, The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI.  The upscale, full-service hotel includes 260 guestrooms and suites, as well as more than 10,000 square-feet of meeting and function space.  Crestline now manages sixteen hotels serving the greater Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area.

Evens Charles, Founder & Managing Principal of Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, said “We are excited to work with Crestline because of its excellent reputation for delivering outstanding performance and superior guest service.  In addition, Crestline’s philosophy of close collaboration with ownership aligns with our corporate culture.”

James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC said, “The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport is a significant addition to our growing portfolio of hotels in the Baltimore/Washington area.  This beautiful property enables us to offer excellent service and amenities adjacent to one of the nation’s major airports.  The hotel’s conference space, business amenities, and proximity to the airport make it an excellent choice for business and leisure travelers.”
    
About The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI
Each of The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI’s guestrooms and suites feature spa-like appointments of the Heavenly® Bath and the sumptuous Heavenly® Bed with its pillow-top mattress, fluffy pillows, and a chic white comforter.  Because of the hotel’s proximity to the airport, all guestrooms feature special soundproof glass assuring a quiet and relaxing stay.  For guests desiring additional service, the hotel features the Executive Club Level where guests have access to the Executive Level Lounge, with complimentary breakfast and hors d’oeuvres Monday to Friday.

For meetings and events, The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI’s flexible meeting space includes the elegant 7,300 square-foot Crossland Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 700 people for a reception.  There is also an Executive Boardroom with a high-definition flat-screen television for presentations and video-conferencing, automated light and privacy shade controls, and an IP telephone.  Well-appointed pre-function space, and an outdoor function area with a Zen garden, complement the meeting and event space offerings.  Professional staff are available to assist with all meeting and event planning, including onsite catering.   

For dining, guests may enjoy The Westin’s signature Luminous Restaurant & Lounge which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.  Room service is also available.  Additional hotel amenities include a business center, the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio (which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cardiovascular machines and free weights), and a large glass-enclosed lap pool.

The Westin Baltimore Washington Airport – BWI is located at 1110 Old Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum Heights, Maryland.  It is a short driving distance from the Baltimore Convention Center, local corporations, and government offices, including the National Security Administration and Northrop Grumman, and is two miles from BWI Airport.  The hotel has complimentary shuttle service to the airport, free guest parking, and long-term parking is available for a fee.  The hotel is a non-smoking property.  For more information and reservations visit www.westin.com/BWI or call 443.577.2300.

About Us:
About Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC is a hotel development and acquisition firm with investments in urban, primary and secondary US markets.  Frontier’s invested portfolio consists of residential, multi-family and hotels.  The company has capitalized and invested in over $180MM worth of lodging assets over the last three years.  Frontier has repositioned most of its invested assets in the way of up-branding, significant capital expenditures and development.  It has partnered with leading global hospitality companies such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group.  Frontier is a committed partner to its investors and to the communities in which it invests.  More information can be found at www.frontier-development.com.

Download Image Here:  http://bit.ly/2FTripP

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC
Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies.  Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 116 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia.  Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States.  For more information, visit:  www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice: 
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different.  In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:
Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
[email protected]
404.643.8222

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.