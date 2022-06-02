Frontier Medicines to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthroughs against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available for access in the News & Media section of Frontier’s website (LINK). An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful discovery and development platform designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to potentially develop groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing its wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program is focused on KRASG12C and is distinct in that it targets direct inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C. This KRAS mutation is found most prevalently in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

