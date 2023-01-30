Lisa Colletti-Jones Frontier Nursing University Director of Annual Giving and Courier Programs

Versailles, Kentucky, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versailles, Ky. – Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is accepting applications for its Courier Program. The Courier Program is an eight-week rural and public health summer service-learning program for college students with an interest in public health, healthcare, or a related field. Applications will be accepted until March 6. Eight students will be accepted into the program, which will run from May 31 to July 28. Applicants can apply online at frontier.edu/courier.

This marks a resumption of FNU’s Courier Program, which has been suspended for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the university’s move to its Versailles campus in Woodford County, Kentucky. FNU’s Courier Program was launched in 1928 in Frontier’s original home in Hyden, Kentucky. Since then, more than 1,600 students have participated in this unique service-learning program.

“We are proud and excited to relaunch the Courier Program,” said FNU Director of Annual Giving and Courier Programs Lisa Colletti-Jones. “We look forward to working with students from across the country and hope they gain insight into the challenges facing our rural and underserved communities. The Courier Program is one of Frontier Nursing University’s finest traditions, and I’m so glad we can share it with Woodford County and the surrounding areas.”

The Couriers will live in the newly renovated Courier House located on the FNU campus. Couriers will be immersed in service learning throughout Woodford County and surrounding communities. They will begin with a two-day orientation which will introduce them to the university and to the role they will play as Couriers in the community. The students will participate in online modules guided by a faculty advisor to learn about the importance of rural and public healthcare. They will also observe at local clinic host sites where they will apply what they have learned in real-life situations in the community. As they gain experience, the students will proceed to participate with a host site in creating a project designed to help the underserved community in which they are working. The Couriers’ service-learning experience will include a presentation on a health assessment they have conducted through their observations in the clinical sites, and they will work with their host organization to create a service project for that site and the people it serves.

FNU’s Courier program is funded with the aid of our generous donors, led by Breckinridge Capital Advisors (BCA). BCA began its support of the Courier program in 2017 as part of its own Ambassador Program, which is a charitable effort that includes five focused relationships, each led by a team of Breckinridge employees. When BCA chose to begin sponsoring the Courier program in 2017, the company sent two employees to FNU’s former campus in Hyden, Kentucky, to get first-hand experience with the Courier program.

For more information about FNU’s Courier summer service-learning program, please contact Lisa Colletti-Jones, Director of Annual Giving and Courier Programs, at lisa.collettijones@frontier.edu or 859.251.4728.

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. In 2021 and 2022, Frontier was named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

