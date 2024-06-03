The Diversity Impact Conference brings together renowned thought leaders and speakers to increase awareness of the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the healthcare workforce.

FNU Hosts 2024 Diversity Impact Conference Conference will be held July 18-19, 2024

Versailles, Ky, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 18-19, 2024, Frontier Nursing University (FNU) will hold its 14th annual Diversity Impact Conference. The Diversity Impact Conference brings together renowned thought leaders and speakers to increase awareness of the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the healthcare workforce, particularly for those working in underserved and rural communities. The conference is a virtual event conducted via Zoom. This year’s conference theme is “Representation Matters: Breaking Down Contributing Factors of Health Inequities.”

“As we continue to finalize the plans for the 2024 Diversity Impact Conference, we are thrilled to announce our two keynote speakers for this year’s event,” said FNU Dean of Inclusive Excellence and Student Success Dr. Paula Alexander-Delpech, Ph.D., PMHNP-BC, APRN. “Dr. Lucinda Canty and Dr. Lisa Meeks are recognized experts on healthcare disparities and their underlying causes. This promises to be an incredibly informative and inspiring conference, and we are proud to be able to make it available to an increasingly broader audience.”

Dr. Lucinda Canty, Ph.D., CNM, FACNM, is an Associate Professor of Nursing, and Director of the Seedworks Health Equity in Nursing Program at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Columbia University, a master’s degree from Yale University, specializing in nurse-midwifery, and a PhD from the University of Connecticut. Dr. Canty has provided reproductive health care for over 29 years. Her research interests include the prevention of maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity, reducing racial and ethnic health disparities in reproductive health, promoting diversity in nursing, and eliminating racism in nursing and midwifery.

Dr. Lisa Meeks, Ph.D, MA, is a distinguished scholar and leader whose unwavering commitment to inclusivity and excellence has significantly influenced the landscape of health professions education and accessibility. She is the founder and executive director of the DocsWithDisabilities Initiative and holds appointments as an Associate Professor in the Departments of Learning Health Sciences and Family Medicine at the University of Michigan. In addition to developing impactful programs, Dr. Meeks plays a pivotal role in advancing equity through her collaborations with health professions associations.

The full conference schedule and speaker biographies can be found at frontier.edu/diversity-impact .

Students attending any institution can register for the conference for free. All others can register until the day before the event. For more information about the 2024 Diversity Impact Conference and to register, please visit frontier.edu/diversity-impact .

“We are delighted to offer this conference at no cost to students,” said FNU Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tanya Belcheff, DNP, CNM. “We firmly believe that all students deserve the chance to participate and gain insights from impactful conferences like this one. We view investing in students as an investment in the future. This initiative supports the upcoming generation of leaders and visionaries who will ensure that healthcare is accessible to everyone.”

The mission of Frontier Nursing University is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education that integrates the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We transform healthcare by preparing innovative, ethical, compassionate, and entrepreneurial leaders to work with all people with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. Frontier has been named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program for each of the past three years (2021-2023). To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu .

