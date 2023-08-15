Honoring

Frontier Nursing University Preceptor Celebration Week Frontier Nursing University’s first Preceptor Celebration Week is August 14-18, 2023. This event honors the important role that preceptors play in advanced practice nursing education.

Versailles, KY, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Nursing University’s (FNU) first Preceptor Celebration Week is August 14-18, 2023. This event honors the important role that preceptors play in advanced practice nursing education.

Preceptors are experienced licensed clinicians who supervise nursing students during their clinical rotations. Their role is to help students translate what they have learned into real-world clinical practice. This celebration will showcase FNU preceptors’ work and acknowledge their key role in shaping future advanced practice nurses via posts and stories shared on FNU’s blog and social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (X).

“Preceptors play an essential role in the education and preparation of our students,” said FNU President Dr. Susan Stone, DNSc, CNM, FACNM, FAAN. “We are so grateful to the thousands of preceptors across the country who give their time and expertise to train the next generation of advanced practice nurses.”

Preceptor Celebration Week also marks the beginning of FNU’s preceptor contest, with the three winning preceptors each receiving $500 gift vouchers. This contest will run throughout the next ten months, with nominations for outstanding preceptors accepted through June 1, 2024. The nominee must be an FNU-credentialed preceptor. Winners will be announced via email by July 1, 2024. To nominate a preceptor and for a complete list of contest rules, please visit frontier.edu/preceptorweek .

#####

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of Frontier Nursing University is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education that integrates the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We transform healthcare by preparing innovative, ethical, compassionate, and entrepreneurial leaders to work with all people with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. In 2021 and 2022, Frontier was named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu .

Attachment

Frontier Nursing University Preceptor Celebration Week

CONTACT: Brittney Kinison Frontier Nursing University 8592514576 brittney.kinison@frontier.edu