Malvern, Pa., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Frontline Analytics won a “Cool Tool” Award from EdTech Digest in the district data solution category. Frontline Analytics is a suite of tools comprised of financial, comparative, human capital, student and location analytics that enable district leaders to harness the power of their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Additionally, seven other Frontline solutions were selected as finalists across a variety of categories for their role in transforming education through innovative technology.

“The EdTech Awards are a beacon in the industry recognizing technology that makes a meaningful difference for the K-12 community, and we appreciate that so many of our solutions were featured on this year’s list,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline Education. “We view this acknowledgment as encouragement to continue to provide solutions that empower school leaders in their pursuit of success. We thank EdTech Digest for this honor and congratulate our dedicated team for their outstanding contributions in serving the education community.”

Frontline Analytics strengthens Frontline’s already-strong performing Human Capital Management, Business and Student suites with tools that help to maximize school district data insights while enhancing and accelerating decision-making.

Seven of Frontline’s unique solutions across its comprehensive suites were also recognized as “Cool Tool” finalists reinforcing the company’s unmatched leadership as a K-12 administrative solution provider. Frontline Human Capital Analytics, which is the company’s newest solution delivering actionable insights to support leaders in effectively managing staff, ranked in the administrative solution, district data solution and new product categories. Also notable, Frontline’s new partnership with Wagestream, the financial wellbeing provider, was credited as an emerging technology solution that helps districts to attract, engage and retain substitute talent by offering financial wellbeing benefits and flexible access to earned wages.

Additional Frontline finalists in the Cool Tool award categories include:

Mobile Device Solution for Frontline Mobile App

New Product or Service for Frontline Human Capital Management and Frontline School Health Management

and Professional Development Learning Solution for Frontline Professional Growth

Research & Reference Tools for Frontline Research & Learning Institute

“A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. “To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, you are the way forward. Your future-focused mindset is welcomed, encouraged, and needed now more than ever—and we salute you!”

Celebrating its 13th year, the EdTech Awards is a U.S.-based program recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

More information on the awards can be found here.

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

