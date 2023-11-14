Collaboration deepens commitment to K-12 Districts by offering secure and effortless way to sell and manage event tickets

Frontline + Vanco Two companies form strategic partnership

Malvern, Pa. and Bloomington, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, and Vanco, a leading solution for event planning, ticketing, fundraising and patron engagement, today announced an exclusive partnership that provides K-12 school districts with a seamless and secure way to sell tickets and manage registrations for school events, at no cost to the school districts.

Vanco is a trusted provider of payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of K-12 schools and districts. With a focus on secure, efficient payment processing, Vanco enables educational organizations to streamline financial operations and improve the overall experience for families. Adding Vanco’s secure payment processing platform to Frontline’s comprehensive suite of solutions provides K-12 districts nationwide a powerful set of financial and business management capabilities.

“Our Vanco partnership brings K-12 school districts a secure payments solution for effortlessly administering events and transactions,” said Mark Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Frontline Education. “It’s exciting to empower schools to create memorable experiences for the communities they serve.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Efficient Payment Processing: The solution streamlines payment processing, enabling districts to securely manage event transactions, including fees, donations, and registrations, in an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Real-time Financial Insights: Districts will have access to advanced reporting and analytics, providing administrators with valuable insights to make informed financial decisions.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Vanco's offering ensures that all financial transactions are conducted in a secure and compliant manner, providing peace of mind to districts and families alike.

Seamless User Experience: The solution provides a seamless experience for end-users, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and reducing administrative overhead.

“Our collaboration with Frontline Education will bring our innovative, state-of-the-art event management platform to a broader audience, creating a synergy that will benefit both organizations and, more importantly, our customers – schools, parents and students,” said Faton Gjuka, Chief Revenue Officer at Vanco.

For more information on the Frontline and Vanco partnership, or to start benefiting from the offering, please visit here.

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

About Vanco

Based in Bloomington, MN and Atlanta, GA, Vanco is the approachable, community-focused financial technology leader. Over 45,000 churches, schools, and community organizations trust Vanco to transform their giving, payment, and financial management experience so they can serve and inspire their communities to build a better tomorrow. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com