Chris Tonas Frontline Hires Chris Tonas as CTO

Malvern, Pa., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Chris Tonas has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Chris brings with him over three decades of invaluable experience in software engineering and development, having held leadership roles at Pluralsight and Oracle.

As CTO, Chris is responsible for leading the technological aspects of the company including engineering and development and managing cloud infrastructure and security.

Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education, expressed his excitement about Chris joining the team: “As we continue to grow and innovate, we are pleased to welcome Chris as our new CTO. We will gain the benefits of Chris’ extensive experience in software engineering, a track record of strategic leadership, and his commitment to engineering advancements. Chris’ passion for innovation and collaborative spirit align seamlessly with Frontline’s goals.”

Chris has a distinguished career marked by his involvement in major technology advancements. As CTO at Pluralsight, he was responsible for engineering, drove standardization and modernization initiatives, and led the company’s global expansion of the product and technology organizations. At Oracle, he developed and operated the frameworks and platforms powering Oracle Cloud Applications, including Human Capital Management and Enterprise Resource Planning. His leadership extended to a global team of engineers, spanning the U.S., India, Czech Republic and Mexico.

“I am thrilled to join Frontline, a company dedicated to supporting K-12 leaders across the country,” said Tonas. “My focus will be on continuing to drive clarity in technology initiatives, aligning them with business objectives, and ensuring that we are consistently creating meaningful impact for the users of our products. I am also committed to fostering a culture of excellence within our engineering teams.”

Chris’ position as CTO is effective immediately. He will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

