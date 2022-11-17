The Software Report award celebrates accomplished women who have led their companies to innovation and success

Malvern, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Victoria Silbey, has been recognized on The Software Report’s annual Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2022 list. Silbey was recognized for being a trusted advisor and legal expert to both publicly traded and private equity owned companies. She is the only ranking official exclusively serving the K-12 education market within the list of prestigious executives.

The Software Report acknowledges accomplished women who have been instrumental in leading their companies to innovation and success in everything from document generation to enterprise resource planning, education administration, cybersecurity, and other software categories. Award recipients were selected based on thousands of nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants.

“Victoria is an outstanding leader who has made countless contributions as we execute our company’s strategy while underscoring our commitment to serving K-12 school leaders with innovative solutions and services,” said Mark Gruzin, Chief Executive Officer at Frontline Education. “Victoria brings deep knowledge of the legal function and valuable insights to many aspects of our business, and we congratulate her on being named one of the nation’s top women leaders in SaaS.”

During her tenure at Frontline Education, Silbey has led all legal matters for commercial practices, technology and compliance. She has also been the executive sponsor for two of the company’s highly strategic acquisitions and provided oversight for all integration processes. Most recently, Silbey played a critical role in the sale of Frontline Education to Roper Technologies, Inc.

The women on this year’s Software Report list lead from a variety of positions across the C-suite and beyond, from CEO to CISO and CHRO, to SVP and Director of Software Engineering. What they have in common is a demonstrated track record of success tackling the greatest challenges the industry has to offer.

In addition to Silbey’s award, Frontline is proud to have also been recently recognized with several other industry-leading awards, including:

Tech & Learning awards for the Frontline Mobile App and its ability to help staff, administrators and substitutes manage time quickly and effectively in their annual Back to School 2022 Awards of Excellence

Ragan Communications Platinum HR awards for HR-related initiatives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Learning and Development, Rewards and Benefits and Wellness Categories

Supes’ Choice finalist for Frontline Professional Growth under the Most Innovative PD Solution

All of Frontline’s recent award recognitions reinforce the company’s commitment to bring strong leaders, impactful programs and innovative products to support the K-12 community.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

