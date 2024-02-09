Frontline School Health Management and Special Programs Management deemed as standouts

T&L Best of 2023 Frontline SHM and SPM Winners

Malvern, Pa., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced its success in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 program, winning accolades in two significant categories, primary and secondary education. The renowned awards recognize innovative solutions that demonstrate excellence in supporting education leaders and students.

Frontline Special Programs Management (SPM) was honored for its comprehensive plan management tools tailored for managing special education and diverse learner programs. Frontline’s most advanced SPM offering provides a full line of services from Section 504 and Individualized Education Programs Plan Management to Service Tracking and Medicaid Billing Management. The software enables reporting that optimizes funding, supports more compliant outcomes and enables a holistic approach to serving students. Judges commended Frontline for streamlining processes, allowing schools to focus more on students’ individual needs.

Frontline School Health Management (SHM), K-12 Electronic Health Records for school nurses, was recognized for its commitment to keeping students and staff safe by providing robust health management tools. School nurses can use Frontline SHM to track student health trends for physical, mental, and behavioral health, document student encounters, ensure health documentation is secure and compliant, conduct and manage regular health screenings, track immunizations, and administer medication and track medication inventory. Judges were particularly impressed by Frontline’s continuous evolution to address the dynamic needs of health services in schools. This award marks the third consecutive year that Frontline SHM was recognized as a vital single solution supporting school nurses and other school staff.

“We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from Tech & Learning, acknowledging our commitment to innovation and excellence in education administrative solutions,” said Kevin Haugh, Product Officer of Frontline Education. “Both Frontline Special Programs Management and Frontline School Health Management represent our dedication to supporting districts with cutting-edge tools that improve operations, enhance compliance, and also empower school leaders to increase performance and efficiency, while ultimately driving positive education outcomes.”

The Tech & Learning Awards’ editorial team emphasized the growth and diversity of products and companies considered, making the selection process more challenging each year. Their acknowledgment reinforces Frontline Education’s position as a leader in providing impactful solutions to the K-12 education sector.

For more information about the awards, please visit here. To explore Frontline’s innovative solutions, please visit here.

