Data suggests Early Warning Indicators tracking technology supports educators in serving students, reducing dropouts

Malvern, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of its latest research brief The High Cost of Dropouts: The Value of Early Warning Indicators to Identify At-Risk Students. The comprehensive study, developed by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute (Institute), provides valuable insights and data-informed recommendations to empower school districts in implementing effective student assessment strategies that support students’ engagement, social-emotional well-being, and academic progress.

According to the Institute’s brief, early identification of students at-risk of disengagement is crucial for developing targeted interventions and personalized support systems. By examining various Early Warning Indicators (EWI), school districts can create a comprehensive framework to identify students who may require additional assistance. The brief highlights the importance of leveraging data analytics tools and tracking systems to gain insights into student performance, attendance patterns, course failures, and disciplinary incidents.

“We believe that by adopting an analytical based Early Warning System, districts will be better positioned with the right tools and strategies to support their student populations,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. “Through this research brief, Frontline is providing school districts with information needed to consider evidence-based practices.”

The research brief also emphasizes the significance of collaboration and communication among educators, administrators, parents, and community stakeholders. By fostering strong partnerships, schools can establish a comprehensive network of support for the young people in their community, offering mentorship, counseling services, and tailored interventions to address their specific needs.

A proactive approach that combines early identification with effective, research-based interventions can reduce dropout rates. Utilizing student analytics software to organize available student data can assist in the process of utilizing EWI data to identify students who may need support. Ultimately a successful dropout prevention program requires a concerted effort from educators, administrators, parents, and students themselves, but the benefits – both individual and societal – make this effort invaluable.

To read the full research brief, visit here. To learn more about tools that help to identify at-risk students and increase graduation rates, visit here.

####

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com