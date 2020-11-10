Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Frost & Sullivan Honors PerimeterX with 2020 Best Practices Award

Frost & Sullivan Honors PerimeterX with 2020 Best Practices Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Leader Recognized for Technology Innovation that Safeguards Digital Businesses from Login to Checkout

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe, today announced it has been named winner of the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Award for European Web Application Security Technology Innovation.

“In modern web environments, where website owners are using increasingly more third-party and client scripts, PerimeterX solutions have provided website owners greater control and visibility over applications running on their websites, and has allowed them to provide their users with a faster and safer browsing experience,” said Hiten Shah, Senior Analyst, TechVision, Frost & Sullivan.

By providing web app security solutions that address a variety of automated attacks and client-side threats, the cloud-native PerimeterX platform enables organizations to address the evolving threat landscape, even as organizations accelerate their digital transformation.

“PerimeterX has been able to safeguard its clients’ websites from a number of highly sophisticated bot attacks such as account takeovers, checkout abuse and carding, while having minimal impact on user experience,” said Shah.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For more details, read the full report from Frost & Sullivan recognizing PerimeterX and naming the top e-commerce threats that the company’s platform addresses.

About PerimeterX
PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

CONTACT: Media contact:
Tila Pacheco
Eskenzi PR for PerimeterX
[email protected]
714/256-8452

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.