Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Boonton For Its Global Customer Value Leadership in RF Power Meters and Sensors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boonton, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT), announced it has been awarded the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for excellence in RF power measurement solutions.The Award specifically recognizes the Boonton solutions and their specialized capabilities and superior performance of their RF power meters and sensors. For more than 70 years, Boonton has been a leader in providing solutions with best-in-class performance, robust feature sets, and exceptional quality at price points that deliver the utmost value to customers.Driven by existing and emerging technology needs of design engineers and technicians in the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries, Boonton continues to advance RF power measurement solutions as exemplified with the recent release of the PMX40 RF Power Meter.

“For its well-built technology, best-in-class proprietary methodologies, unflinching customer-focus, renowned legacy, and strong overall performance, Boonton Electronics earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the RF power meters and sensors market,” says Research Analyst Samantha Fisher of Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan finds Boonton sets the standard for RF power meters and sensors, further confirming its leadership through its commitment to delivering the highest performance for the price.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various global markets that demonstrate exemplary achievement and world-class performance in categories such as leadership, technological innovation, customer value, and strategic product development. Industry analysts benchmark market participants and measure performance through in-depth and comprehensive interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to evaluate and identify best practices in the industry. This is the second time Boonton has won a Best Practices Award from Frost & Sullivan in the last few years, following its previous 2017 Global Radio Frequency Power Meters Product Leadership Award.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Marketing Contact
Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com

