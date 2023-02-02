Check Point CloudGuard is acknowledged for its comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution and for its fully integrated DevOps security

SINGAPORE–, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — –CPX APAC– Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been awarded a leadership position in the Frost Radar™ Global Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) 2022 report. Check Point was recognized as a leader in innovation and R&D and acknowledged for its “fully integrated shift-left cloud security that empowers DevOps security.”

The Frost Radar™ is a robust analytical tool that evaluates companies across two key indices: their focus on continuous innovation and their ability to translate their innovations into consistent growth. Check Point is commended for being a strong innovator with a clear strategy and focus on cloud security.

“Check Point continues to leverage its strong cybersecurity portfolio and has taken a cloud-centric approach over the last 2 years to come up with a feature-rich CNAPP solution that features capabilities needed for customers to protect their cloud assets, applications, network, and workloads with one unified platform,” said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Among other things, CloudGuard was praised for having a fully featured CNAPP that provides deep security insights to prioritize risks and prevent critical attacks. Also noted was the comprehensive shift-left security that enables enterprises to remediate issues before reaching production due to the Spectral integration. Spectral’s innovative developer-first tools extends Check Point’s cloud solution, empowering DevOps security teams.

“With the enhancement in CNAPP over the last two years and the commitment of new features that enable more context, actionable security, and smarter remediation, Check Point CloudGuard is delivering top-notch comprehensive security for customers around the world,” said TJ Gonen, VP Cloud Security at Check Point Software. “We are honored to be recognized as a strong innovator and a growth leader in the Frost Radar™: Global CNAPP report which is a testament to our prevention-focused security design.”

Check Point CloudGuard offers unified, cloud-native security across applications, workloads, and networks, enabling customers to automate their security, prevent threats and manage posture – at cloud speed and scale. Thousands of customers worldwide including Jebsen Group, Eagers Automotive and others leverage CloudGuard to unify their cloud-native security strategy while optimizing modern cloud deployments.

For more information about Check Point CloudGuard, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/cloud-security-solutions/

For more information on Frost & Sullivan Radar for Cloud Security Posture Management, visit: https://resources.checkpoint.com/cloud-security/2022-frost-radar-cloud-native-application-protection-platform-report

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.