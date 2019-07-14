Frozen Bakery Products Market to Grow at 8.24% CAGR Through 2024: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global frozen bakery products market was valued at around USD 16.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28.35 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 8.24% between 2018 and 2024.

New York, NY, July 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Frozen Bakery Products Market By Type (Frigid Bread, Freezing Pastries, Frigid Cake, Cold Pizza Crust, And Others), By Product (Buns, Donuts, Rolls, And Others), and by Distribution Channel (Caterers & Bakers, Baker’s Shops, Industrial Catering, And Retailers) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2017 – 2024”.

According to the report, the global frozen bakery products market was valued at around USD 16.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28.35 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 8.24% between 2018 and 2024.

Bakery products such as buns, rolls, donuts, cakes, pastries, bread, cookies, pancakes, muffins have a very short shelf-life and are likely to get spoil by micro-organisms such as bacteria, yeast, and molds. Hence, consumers avoid purchasing bakery products in large quantity and like to have it fresh but in less quantity. Thus, storage of bakery products at a proper temperature is must to ensure to reduce wastage and safety. Consequently, the demand for frozen bakery products is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Browse through 54 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Size, Growth 2017: Industry Share, Trends, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2024”.

Request Sample Report of Global Frozen Bakery Products Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/frozen-bakery-products-market

The market for global frozen bakery products is primarily driven by the rising preference for convenience food such as bakery & confectionery products among the population. Moreover, the increase in the coffee shop chains across the world and the growing demand for frozen bakery products are expected to gain more value during the forecast period. In addition, the development of retail channels and industrial catering channels are some imperative factors driving the global frozen bakery products market within the forecast period. However, raw material prices of bakery products and preference for freshly prepared bakery products could hamper the global frozen bakery products market.

The global frozen bakery products market is divided on the basis of type, products, and distribution channel. Based on the type, the market is fragmented into freezing pastries, frigid bread, cold pizza crust, frigid cake, and others. Among them, cold pizza crust holds dominant market share owing to the high consumption rate which depends on the overall economic growth, an evolution of food culture, and change in lifestyle. These are key factors contributing to the overall market growth of the global frozen bakery products.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/frozen-bakery-products-market

On the basis of the product, the global market is categorized into buns, donuts, rolls, and others. Among which buns and rolls are a fastest growing segments. This growth is attributed towards rising preference for the convenient and grab-on-the-go food in the breakfast menu across the world due to a busy lifestyle and reasonable price.

Based on the distribution channel, the global frozen bakery products market is divided into industrial catering, baker’s shops, caterers & bakers, and retailers. Among them, retailers are the fastest-growing distribution channel in the market. Retailers include convenience stores, supermarket, and hypermarket, are a major distribution channel across the globe. Easy access to frozen bakery products, availability of varieties, and access to national & international brands are imperative factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Frozen Bakery Products Market By Type (Frigid Bread, Freezing Pastries, Frigid Cake, Cold Pizza Crust, And Others), By Product (Buns, Donuts, Rolls, And Others), and by Distribution Channel (Caterers & Bakers, Baker’s Shops, Industrial Catering, And Retailers) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2017 – 2024” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/frozen-bakery-products-market

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The developed countries such as Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, and Greece are projected to contribute the largest market chunk for frozen bakery products. Consumers in this region are able to afford frozen bakery products with improved shelf life and nutrition. Moreover, developing tourism and catering industry in leading countries like France, Germany, and the UK are projected to offer lucrative opportunities in this region during the forecast period.

Followed by Europe, North America is anticipated to show substantial growth within the forecast period. This growth is attributed towards the busy lifestyle of growing demographic population and rising demand for processed food. Indulgence and health concerns are key trends dominating the U.S. frozen bakery products market. For instance, in 2017, Grupo Bimbo Company announced to acquire Panattiere, which a Colombia-based frozen bakery company. This acquisition intends to provide a beneficial opportunity to the Grupo Bimbo Company to tap into emerging market by entering in-store bakery channels and food service. The Panattiere bakery offers sandwich rolls, soft bread, puff pastry, and muffins. In 2016, the Panattiere bakery registered around 20% increase in its sales.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/frozen-bakery-products-market

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most promising region during the forecast period. The remarkable influence of western culture is rising the standard of living among the demographic population, rising disposable income, and continuously changing eating routine of consumers is expected to drive the overall market growth in this region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is poised to be the growth engines for the frozen bakery products market during the forecast period.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such Premier Foods Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Lantmannen, Europastry, Findus Group Quality foods Cole Inc., Vaasan Oy, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Oetker-Gruppe, Aryzta AG, Lantmannen Unibake, Warburtons Baked, Deloris frigid dough products, Associated British Foods Plc., Alpha Baking Company Inc., Grupo Bimbo, Pepperidge Farm, General Mills Inc., Barilla Holding SpA, General Mills Inc., Custom Foods Inc., Talos ZAO, and Kellogg Company. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments of the company.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1199

This report segments the Global frozen bakery products market as follows:

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Type Segment Analysis

Frigid Bread

Freezing Pastries

Frigid Cake

Cold Pizza Crust

Others

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Buns

Donuts

Rolls

Others

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Caterers & Bakers

Baker’s Shops

Industrial Catering

Retailers

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com