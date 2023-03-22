Frozen Desserts Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information By Product Type (Ice Cream, Yogurts, Cakes, and Others), By Category (Conventional and Sugar-Free), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Frozen Desserts Market Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Frozen Desserts Market could thrive at a rate of 5.82% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 178.74 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Frozen desserts are created by freezing liquids, semi-solids, and occasionally solids. They might be made from fruit purées, milk, cream, custard, mousse, or flavored water. Most of these goods are made with dairy ingredients like milk and cream. The market is propelling due to rising demand for frozen dessert goods worldwide due to changing customer preferences and rising health consciousness. Furthermore, the market is being driven by rising disposable income and the development of numerous items in the dessert category to satisfy the preferences of a sizable consumer base.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 178.74 billion CAGR 5.82% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing demand for ice cream Rising health consciousness led to the growing consumption of yogurt and dairy-free products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Frozen Desserts industry include

The Hain Celestial Group (US)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Halo Top Creamery (US)

Unilever (UK)

Kellogg Company (US)

Nestlé SA (Switzerland)

DD IP Holder LLC (US)

London Dairy Co. Ltd (UK)

Conagra Brands Inc. (US)

Danone SA (France)

Ferrero (Luxembourg)

Dairy Queen (US)

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

Unilever (UK),

Ocotober 2022

For the holiday season, Kwality Walls, a Hindustan Unilever trademark, introduced Gulab Jamun-flavored ice cream in India. Together with fruits and nuts, the ice cream with a gulab jamun flavor also has a unique taste of mithai.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The frozen bakery and dessert industry has seen a lot of ground-breaking goods recently. Customers are becoming more conscious of their overall wellness and health. This has resulted in introduction of novel flavors and low-fat, gluten-free products. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising consumer demand for sweets with low sugar and calorie content. Product, flavor, and packaging innovation has become key growth driver. Due to these foods’ ease of use and time savings, ice cream and frozen yogurt are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers looking out for a low-carb and low-sugar diet with nutritional benefits will augur well for market growth. Manufacturers are responding to the trend by releasing frozen sweets high in protein with several health advantages.

Market Restraints:

Although the global market for frozen desserts has a wide range of products, the fundamental difficulty facing producers is balancing the present desire for vegan and organic products and the declining taste that is harming global sales. The need for frozen desserts has stayed the same, nevertheless, and the diversification of the product line with enticing flavours is assisting sellers in keeping their clientele.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has greatly impacted the expansion of the frozen dessert sector. This has had a short-term impact on businesses across all sectors by raising the demand for cold food and food supply networks. Furthermore, throughout the lockout, consumers became more aware of their health and changed their choices to healthier goods. Additionally, the coronavirus sickness has created a significant obstacle to the expansion of the frozen desserts market because customers want to consume foods that can boost immunity and provide nutrition, vitamins, and proteins. Trade restrictions devastated the frozen dessert industry’s manufacturing and supply chain, reducing demand and forcing hotels and restaurants to close.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The type segment in the market include Ice Cream, Yogurts, Cakes, and Others.

By Category

Conventional and Sugar-Free have been top Category in the study.

By Distribution Channel

The primary routes of distribution on the global market are store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Insights

North America clinches the leading position in the market, The market would be further stimulated by more products introduced in the frozen dessert category, such as custard, yogurt, gelato, granita, ice cream, and sherbet. The most popular product in this market area is frozen yogurt, which has more than 400 brands and provides customers with a wide range of tastes. In light of this, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched several initiatives to encourage the use of yogurt and associated goods throughout the area. The organization for health and nutrition is increasingly promoting low-fat yogurt as a fantastic source of calcium.

Asia Pacific market is growing at a faster pace. The number of ice cream and frozen dessert retail establishments in China has increased significantly due to the rising demand for frozen desserts. The Chinese market for frozen desserts is destined to succeed because of the rising desire for low-fat, wholesome foods that push consumers to spend more on these items. The main drivers of the frozen desserts market in this region include a large population, a sizable young generation, rising disposable incomes, and shifting eating patterns. Due to their ease, frozen desserts on sticks are very popular in China.

In Europe many ground-breaking items have recently been in the frozen bread and desserts area. Consumers are paying more attention to their entire health and wellness. As a result, new flavors and low-fat, gluten-free items have begun to develop. Rising consumer demand for sweets with low sugar and calorie content will propel market growth. The market for frozen desserts in Germany had the biggest market share, and the market for frozen desserts in the UK had the quickest growth rate in Europe.

