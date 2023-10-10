The increasing acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies, particularly egg freezing, driven by evolving societal norms and improved success rates, is a primary driver shaping the market

Rockville, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global frozen egg market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US $6.69 Billion towards the end of the forecast period (2023 – 2033).

Frozen eggs, also known as cryopreserved eggs, are harvested and preserved female ova through a rapid freezing process called vitrification. They offer a reliable way for individuals, especially women, to preserve their fertility for future use. Unlike fresh eggs, which need immediate use, frozen eggs can be stored for years without quality loss. This provides flexibility and control over reproductive timing, important for career, education, or other life goals.

The growth of the frozen egg market is primarily driven by increasing awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies, particularly egg freezing, as a reliable method for fertility preservation. This is bolstered by advancements in vitrification techniques and improved success rates in IVF procedures, instilling confidence in the effectiveness of frozen eggs.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 6.69 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 67 Tables No. of Figures 67 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The United States market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2023-2033) due to evolving consumer preferences for cooking convenience. Moreover, the US market is predicted to reach US $ 2.02 Bn by 2033.

Besides this, demand for frozen eggs in the UK is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The South Korean market is expected to reach a market value of US $ 220.82 Mn by 2033 due to the fast-paced lifestyle, and extended shelf life of frozen eggs.

Advancements in vitrification techniques, increased awareness and acceptance of egg freezing for fertility preservation, and shifting societal norms favoring delayed family planning for career and education pursuits are the factors driving the growth of the frozen egg market – Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Ballas Egg

Crystal Lake LLC

Cargill Inc.

Pace Farm

Sonstegard Foods

Ovobel Foods Limited

Rembrandt Foods

Willamette Egg Farms

Nature-Egg LLP

NestFresh Eggs

Bumble Hole Foods Ltd

Market Competition

In this competitive market, prominent frozen egg producers are proactively working on creating eco-friendly packaging solutions to align with environmental standards and meet the demands of environmentally-conscious consumers. Some of the notable players in the industry include Ballas Egg., Crystal Lake LLC., Cargill Inc., Pace Farm., Sonstegard Foods., and Ovobel Foods Limited.

In 2021, Netfresh, a well-known supplier of locally sourced, ethically produced, and sustainable eggs, reinforced its dedication to sustainable and humane food practices by acquiring New Barn Organics, thus broadening its footprint in this sector.

In October 2021, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. made a strategic investment in a newly established egg products manufacturer. The primary focus initially will be on producing hard-cooked and extended-shelf-life egg products. This new facility is situated in Neosho, Missouri.

Winning strategies

Creating specialized packages for specific groups, such as career-driven women, LGBTQ+ couples, or individuals facing medical treatments impacting fertility, is a smart move in the market. This approach recognizes that different demographics have unique needs regarding fertility preservation.

Market leaders in the field should prioritize investing in research and development for improving vitrification techniques. This is crucial because vitrification is the key process for freezing eggs effectively. This ensures that the quality and viability of frozen eggs remain high.

Investing in research to improve the quality and health of frozen eggs is a smart strategy in the frozen egg market. This research can lead to better techniques for preserving eggs, potentially increasing success rates in procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Analysis by country

What is Driving Frozen Egg Sales in the United States?

Customer Preferences for Cooking Convenience Are Changing.

By 2033, the US market is anticipated to grow to US$ 2.02 billion.

Due to shifting customer preferences, the frozen egg business is expanding significantly in the United States. Frozen eggs are becoming more and more popular on the market as a handy and time-saving food alternative for busy homes and working people due to the rising demand for such foods. The longer shelf life and lower food waste associated with frozen eggs are appreciated by customers, according to key observations.

According to a research by United Egg Producers, 261 million eggs were produced in the United States in 2022, of which 76.5 million eggs underwent additional processing to create different egg products such frozen eggs, dry eggs, liquid eggs, and more.

