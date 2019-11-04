Frozen Family Fun

Kid-friendly, make-ahead meals

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) As families look to incorporate more nutritious dishes into meals from morning to night, using kid-friendly recipes can help make the process easier and more fun.

To help make it easier for busy parents to plan and serve healthier meals, registered dietitian Melanie Marcus, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, created a series of enchanted frozen fruit- and vegetable-based dishes including main courses, smoothies, desserts, sides and more. Because these recipes can be made in advance and frozen for later use, they’re perfect for on-the-go families and busy lifestyles.

For example, these frozen sandwiches make for an easy grab-and-go breakfast while make-ahead lasagna simplifies busy evenings and banana split cups can appease those dessert cravings.

These and other family-friendly recipes are part of Dole’s healthy-living alliance with Disney’s Frozen 2. For details, visit dole.com/Disney. Follow Dole at #Dole and #DoleRecipes.

Royal Frozen Sweet Potato Lasagna

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Nonstick cooking spray

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium DOLE® White Onion, chopped

1 package (8 ounces) Dole Mushrooms, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 pounds 99% fat-free lean ground turkey

5 cups Dole Baby Spinach

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup marinara sauce

1 cup raw cashews

2 cups fat-free cottage cheese, strained

4 medium Dole Sweet Potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick crosswise

1 cup low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese

Heat oven to 375 F. Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil; add onion and cook 5 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add turkey; cook 8 minutes, or until browned, breaking up turkey with side of wooden spoon. Add spinach, Italian seasoning and salt; cook 3 minutes, or until spinach wilts. Stir in marinara; cook 1 minute.

In food processor, pulse cashews 20 times, or until small crumbs form. In medium bowl, stir cottage cheese and cashews.

Shingle 1/3 of sweet potato slices in bottom of prepared dish; top with 1 cup cottage cheese mixture followed by 1 1/2 cups turkey mixture. Repeat layers twice; sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and cover tightly with foil. Bake 45 minutes; remove foil. Bake 20 minutes, or until top is golden brown.

Tip: To freeze lasagna, wrap tightly once cooled with layer of plastic wrap then foil. Freeze up to 3 months. Remove plastic wrap; bake lasagna from frozen, covered with foil, at 375 F 1 hour. Uncover and bake 15 minutes, or until top is golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165 F.

Approximate nutritional information per serving (1 1/2 cups): 315 calories; 110 calories from fat; 12 g fat; 0 g trans fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 570 mg sodium; 661 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 9 g sugars; 29 g protein; vitamin A 50%; vitamin C 10%; calcium 20%; iron 15%; vitamin E 10%; thiamin 8%; vitamin B6 15%; phosphorus 10%; magnesium 8%; manganese 20%.

Make-Ahead Frozen Brrr-eakfast Bites

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

Nonstick cooking spray

8 eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 package (8 ounces) DOLE® Mushrooms, sliced

1 Dole Red Onion, chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

4 cups Dole Baby Spinach

1 cup fat-free milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

8 100% whole-grain English muffins, split

8 frozen chicken breakfast sausage patties

Heat oven to 375 F. Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, whisk eggs. In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add mushrooms, onion and bell pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach; cook 3 minutes, or until spinach wilts, stirring occasionally. Stir milk, salt, pepper and vegetables into eggs; transfer to prepared dish. Bake 25 minutes, or until set and internal temperature reaches 160 F; cool and cut into eight equal pieces.

Assemble sandwiches with muffins, sausage patties and egg mixture; wrap tightly with plastic wrap and freeze up to 2 weeks.

Unwrap one sandwich; wrap loosely with paper towel. Heat in microwave oven on high 2 1/2-3 minutes, or until completely heated through and internal temperature of sausage and egg mixture reaches 165 F.

Approximate nutritional information per serving (1 sandwich): 317 calories (114 calories from fat); 13 g fat; 0 g trans fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 212 mg cholesterol; 572 mg sodium; 33 g carbohydrates; 334 g potassium; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugars; 19 g protein; vitamin A 25%; vitamin C 35%; calcium 15%; iron 20%; vitamin E 8%; thiamin 25%; vitamin B6 10%; phosphorus 15%; magnesium 15%; manganese 15%.

Frozen Banana Split Cups

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus freezing time

Servings: 12

2/3 cup gluten-free dark chocolate chips

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

3 DOLE® Strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

1 ripe Dole Banana, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped roasted unsalted peanuts

Line 12-cup mini muffin tin with mini cupcake liners.

In small, microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips in microwave oven on high 1 minute, or until melted, stirring every 20 seconds; stir in oil.

Fill cupcake liners with half of chocolate mixture; top with strawberries, banana, remaining chocolate mixture and peanuts.

Freeze in airtight container at least 1 hour, or up to 2 weeks.

Approximate nutritional information per serving (1 cup): 92 calories; 65 calories from fat; 7 g fat; 0 g trans fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium; 54 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugars; 2 g protein; vitamin A 0%; vitamin C 2%; calcium 0%; iron 15%; vitamin E 2%; thiamin 0%; vitamin B6 2%; phosphorus 0%; magnesium 2%; manganese 4%.

